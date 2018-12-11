NBA Rumors: Trevor Ariza To LA, KCP To 76ers, Markelle Fultz To Suns In Rumored Three-Team Deal, Per ‘Scoop B’

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently active on the trade market, searching for players who could boost their chance of contending for the NBA championship title this season. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Lakers recently engaged in a trade discussion with the Phoenix Suns involving veteran small forward Trevor Ariza. Both teams are finding a third team that will help them facilitate the trade, and the Suns are reportedly seeking for a playmaking guard and draft assets in exchange for Ariza.

On Twitter, Brandon Robinson of Scoop B revealed that the Philadelphia 76ers could serve as the third team in the potential Lakers-Sixers trade centered on Trevor Ariza. An NBA source reportedly told Robinson that the Lakers will give up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick, the Suns will part ways with Ariza, and the Sixers will be offering Markelle Fultz and Shake Milton.

“Hearing the third team in potential Trevor Ariza Lakers/Suns deal would be the Philadelphia 76ers. Currently being discussed per source: LA giving up KCP & a 1st round pick, Phoenix Suns giving up Trevor Ariza, & the Philadelphia 76ers giving up Markelle Fultz, Shake Milton.”

In the rumored three-way deal, Trevor Ariza and Shake Milton will go to the Lakers, Markelle Fultz will be joining the Suns, and the Sixers will acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future first-round pick. Since Ariza and Caldwell-Pope just signed new contracts in the last offseason, the deal cannot be completed until December 15. However, if the trade proceeds, it will help the Lakers, Suns, and the Sixers in addressing some of the issues on their roster.

The Lakers will bring back a veteran who helped them win an NBA championship title in 2009. Trevor Ariza may not be a prolific scorer, but he will boost the Lakers’ performance in terms of defense and floor spacing. In exchange for the veteran small forward, the Suns will acquire a starting caliber point guard who fits the timeline of the face of the franchise, Devin Booker.

Markelle Fultz is yet to live up to expectations from a former No. 1 overall pick, but a starting a new journey on a team that can give him more time to develop will help him boost his confidence and regain his rhythm. For the Sixers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will give them a much-needed scoring off the bench. Caldwell-Pope has struggled as the Lakers’ starting shooting guard earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season. However, when Coach Luke Walton used him as a member of their second unit, Caldwell-Pope surprisingly performed better on both ends of the floor.