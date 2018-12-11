The houseguest fired a handgun at the homeowner and his son.

A Salt Lake City holiday gathering went awry, and a fall into the Christmas tree ended up with shots fired and an arrest on a number of charges, throwing a wrench into the season.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reports that Randal Weed Dickinson, 57, was attending a holiday party when after becoming “highly intoxicated” he fell into his host’s Christmas tree.

“Dickinson was highly intoxicated and he fell onto the Christmas tree while attempting to cross the living room of a Summit County home. The homeowner then helped Dickinson to the room where he was staying and told him to sleep it off.”

The police added that instead of calling it a night, Dickinson returned to the party with a gun, firing it at the homeowner and his son, missing both, but instead hitting cabinets, counters, appliances, and walls.

Dickinson was arrested and charged with two counts of a felony discharge of a firearm, first-degree felonies; criminal mischief, a second-degree felony; two counts of assault, third-degree felonies; carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol, a Class-B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a Class-C misdemeanor.

The homeowner, whose name was not given, managed to disarm the inebriated man and held him until the police arrived.

"No, You're Drunk"!

Man fires 15 shots at roommates after drunkenly knocking over Christmas treehttps://t.co/zd0NSwJ8h8 — slightlydrunk.com (@slightlydrunk) December 10, 2018

The Gephardt Daily says that Dickinson is being held on $60k bail at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly did over five thousand dollars worth of damage to the home.

The holiday season seems to bring out the worst in some people as a Nebraska elementary school principal is limiting the children’s celebration, says Fox News.

Jennifer Sinclair, the principal at Manchester Elementary School, sent a memo home to parents to tell them what is and what isn’t appropriate for the winter celebrations. Sinclair wrote that generic winter-themed items, such as sledding and scarves, and the Disney movie Frozen are okay, but reindeer, the colors green and red, and candy canes are a big no-no.

Sinclair told parents that candy canes have religious significance.

“Historically, the shape is a ‘J’ for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ, and the white is a symbol of his resurrection. This would also include different colored candy canes. I feel uncomfortable that I have to get this specific, but for everyone’s comfort, I will.”

The school which is located in the Elkhorn School District has its own set of rules that the superintendent says do not reflect the other public schools in the area. As a result, Principal Sinclair was put on administrative leave pending an investigation.