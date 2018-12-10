Rihanna Posts Racy Picture Lounging In Lingerie To Promote Her Savage X Fenty Line

Rihanna apparently believes that if you want someone to model your lingerie line, it’s best to do it yourself.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to post a racy picture of herself wearing a matching lingerie set while reclining on a velvet chair. The picture was a huge hit with her 66.3 million followers, garnering more than half a million likes in a little more than 10 minutes and attracting plenty of supportive comments.

“Go girl!” one person wrote.

“You are SO fine!” another added.

While fans are waiting eagerly for more music from the singer, she has been busy on Instagram using the social media platform to promote her fashion line. As Billboard noted, Rihanna has already shared some other shots from the same photo shoot to promote a pop-up shop. The pictures showed the singer against a colorful background and in some very skimpy attire.

“Rihanna looks to be channeling the Chiquita banana lady in her latest photo shoot for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line,” the report noted.

“RiRi shared a racy neon tropical-themed photo on Instagram to announce exclusive pop-up shops for the size-inclusive fashion brand.”

While she may be attracting attention for her amazing figure, Rihanna said she hopes her fashion line can promote body inclusivity and give a way for women of all sizes to feel great about the way they look. As the New York Times noted, Rihanna has walked the walk, making sure that her fashion shows reflect those ideals. While Rihanna has tapped supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid for the Savage X Fenty shows, she also employed models of all sizes and shapes — including two who were visibly pregnant.

It has left a big impression on the fashion world and she models she’s worked with.

“She’s putting it on the map for people to be inclusive,” said Raisa Thomas, a plus-size model who was tapped to appear in one of the Savage X Fenty fashion shows. “Plus size, white, black. It’s good for young women to see different types of people in a fashion show.”

Rihanna said she hopes that she can ultimately inspire more women to feel good about themselves, adding, “It’s a shame that women have to feel insecure or self-conscious about how their bodies look.”

More pictures of Rihanna rocking her skimpy lingerie for the Savage X Fenty line can be found on her Instagram page and the line’s Instagram page.