Olivia Munn Admits That She Is Dating Again

While she has stayed busy throughout 2018 with acting, Olivia Munn has made some time for herself to quietly re-enter the dating world, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The 38-year-old spoke about the struggle to find time for her personal life while maintaining her hectic work schedule while making an appearance at the Love Leo Rescue’s 1st Annual Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Munn said, “I think you always find ways — life isn’t just one thing or the other and so, of course, you make time for your friends and your family and anything that fits into the personal realm.”

When pressed as to whether that realm included dating, Munn responded with a definitive “Yeah!”

The last time she spoke with Entertainment Tonight back in October, Munn revealed that she had been spending the better part of the past 18 months cutting out “negative, toxic people” from her personal life.

When asked who the new person in her life was, Munn, who had previously been in a high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, didn’t reveal anything, but did playfully hint that Oprah Winfrey could be the latest subject of her desire.

Munn jokingly responded, “Oprah! She wanted me to let you guys know that here, so that it would get a lot of attention for the rescue. Oprah and I are in a committed, loving relationship.”

While it’s unlikely that they are dating, the Predator star did reveal that she was very excited having met the mogul, admitting that she was “scared” the first time that they met.

Talking about the meeting, Munn said, “You definitely want to try to play it cool as much as possible when you’re in situations where [you might get starstruck.] Usually if I’m around people that I’m going to get awestruck by, it’s because I’m at an event, so everyone has to be, like, professional and cool.”

Continuing on to detail the moment, Munn said, “I met Oprah — for the second time. The first time I was too scared; the second time I met her, I was like, ‘Can we get a picture?’ Of course [she obliged.] Oprah is like the nicest person in the world. She walks around just saying ‘Hi’ to people just all day long.”

Munn also opened up about her holiday plans, saying that she would be leaving Los Angeles to spend time with friends, hinting that Winfrey may even be joining her in Big Bend, California.