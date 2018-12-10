Sarah Hyland Makes Large Donation To Mothers Against Drunk Driving After Cousin Was Killed In Accident

Sarah Hyland is donating to a good cause following the tragic passing of her 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday.

According to People, the Modern Family star donated a generous amount of money to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), which now appears to be a cause that is very close to her heart. Sources tell the publication that Hyland made the donation after her cousin Trevor was killed by a drunk driver earlier this month.

“Sarah made a large donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving in honor of her cousin,” the outlet reported.

According to their website, MADD’s mission is to “speak up and fight for stronger law” until no more people are killed by drunk drivers. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Hyland took to her social media accounts to share that her cousin had tragically passed away in a car accident.

“Sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.”

She also posted about her frustration over the man who killed her cousin and subsequently fled the scene before he was apprehended.

“JEFFERY EGGERLING had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle,” she wrote. “JEFFERY EGGERLING is a murderer. May he rot in hell.”

Sarah’s uncle, Bryan Canaday, was also in the crash with his son but he survived. However, it appears as though he has a long road ahead of him and he’s expected to undergo multiple operations. After she announced the news of her cousin’s tragic passing, Sarah decided to take a break from social media, calling out people who had negative things to say about her and her family.

Not only that, but it’s certainly been a rough week for Sarah emotionally in other aspects as well. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the actress also recently opened up about her battle with kidney disease and depression. Following an unsuccessful kidney transplant from her father, Hyland’s brother, Ian Hyland, was able to gift his kidney to his sister. But, with her father’s kidney already having failed her, Sarah felt some guilt over taking her little brother’s kidney, fearing that her body would reject that too.

“For a long time, I was contemplating suicide because I didn’t want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad. I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for.”

Luckily, the 28-year-old says that she was able to talk things through with those close to her and get the help that she needed.

