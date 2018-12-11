‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Fired By Clothing Company On Twitter, Responds On Instagram

Jenelle Evans lost a gig working online with the clothing Pat Pat Company.

According to a December 10 report from the Hollywood Gossip, critics of Evans flooded the brand with comments, slamming them for allowing the Teen Mom 2 star to represent them and sell their clothing. As one fan pointed out, Evans has been faced with several controversies in recent years.

“Dear Pat Pat, do you not research who you choose to represent your product? Jenelle Evans is racist homophobic, never mind drug use, reckless gun play, child endangerment. Please fine [sic] someone else. Your good reputation will suffer otherwise,” the person wrote.

A short time later, Pat Pat Clothing responded to their buyers’ concerns and confirmed they had terminated Evans’ employment, effective immediately.

“Thanks to all our fans for reaching out to us. Our collaboration with Jenelle is going to be stopped from now on,” the brand explained.

Although it seemed to be Pat Pat Clothings’ choice to terminate their professional relationship with Jenelle Evans, the mother of three hinted that they actually parted ways over a payment dispute.

“Cheap a** company that doesn’t pay their promoters,” Evans alleged on her Instagram page after Pat Pat Clothing confirmed the end of their promotional deal.

“No wonder why they stopped working with me… no payment,” she added.

According to Evans, it was Pat Pat Clothing’s inability to pay her for the work she’s done that led to the end of her employment with them. She then further lashed out at Pat Pat Clothing for using products from Korea, not the United States, and said all they do is “flip” clothing.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Jenelle Evans and her husband were fired from their promotional work with Blue Apron months ago and after the brand decided to cut ties with them, they lashed out at the company, suggesting their food was subpar.

In February of this year, Blue Apron announced they had terminated their deal with Evans after a fan sent them a screenshot of Evans’ son in tears begging for food as Evans screamed at him for ruining a photo shoot she was staging in her backyard.

After being terminated, Evans went on a re-tweeting spree on Twitter and shared a number of complaints about the brand with her many fans and followers in an apparent act of getting revenge on Blue Apron.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 will premiere on MTV sometime next year.