Here’s How To Create A Beautiful Christmas Village Just Like Joanna Gaines

This Christmas village craft idea will be a great keepsake for years to come.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to start creating your very own Christmas traditions. And what better way than with a beautiful craft project from the very talented Joanna Gaines?

According to Cheat Sheet, Joanna Gaines has created a very special Christmas craft project that will see you making your very own Christmas memories for you and the whole family.

Joanna Gaines, from HGTV’s Fixer Upper, is known for her style choices when it comes to renovating and restoring dilapidated or out-of-date houses. And in keeping with this tradition, this year, Joanna has put together a beautiful Christmas village that you can make and keep for next year, and for many more years to come after that.

Joanna Gaines is big on Christmas traditions, according to Cheat Sheet. And with her new Christmas village, she was drawing on the idea of creating more of them.

“There’s a certain amount of nostalgia attached to a little Christmas village like this one,” Joanna said.

“We love the way these handmade houses, inspired by our holiday visual display at the market, make a whimsical addition to Christmas decor. They remind us of gingerbread houses—except you don’t have to throw them away after the holidays!” https://twitter.com/DanaAynn/status/1071741390315552768

The Christmas village is a great — and easy — way to keep the kids busy ahead of Christmas while you try to get all your Christmas shopping and baking sorted ahead of the big day on December 25. However, it is just as much fun if you pitch in and help out too — especially for those tricky bits that involve sharp cutting implements. Alternatively, you could do all of the cutting ahead of time and simply hand them to the kids for them to assemble and decorate.

So, how do you create this wonderful Christmas village? All the details are below!

Here’s What You’ll Need:

House templates (see links to print below)

Large brown kraft paper roll (hardware store) or colored construction paper

Large sheets of cardboard (approximately one large sheet per house)

X-Acto knife

Scissors

Ruler

Hot glue gun, as well as hot glue sticks

Glue stick

Pencil

Grab your kids this weekend and create your own holiday village with this step-by-step guide from @joannagaines: https://t.co/ckonQsIoex. #DIY #Decoration pic.twitter.com/KK0XhINCoQ — Flooring America (@FlooringAmerica) December 4, 2018

For Decorations (optional):

Acrylic paint in colors of your choice

Small paintbrush

Popsicle sticks

Wood coffee stirrers

Johanna then goes on to explain in great detail via her blog on how to construct the perfect Christmas village that can become a part of your family Christmas tradition. You can find all the details on how to construct Johanna Gaines’ Christmas village here.