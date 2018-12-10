Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo With Husband Mark Consuelos In Front Of Christmas Tree

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are melting their fans’ hearts yet again.

Just days after posting a photo of herself and her husband in front of their beautiful Christmas tree, Kelly Ripa was at it again. Earlier today, the mother of three took to her highly followed Instagram page to share a photo of herself and her husband getting into the holiday spirit. In the sweet image, the couple stands in front of their tree and pose together.

Kelly looks beautiful, wearing nearly all black with just a pop of color with a shimmery stripe running down her pant leg. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host wears her short, blonde locks down and places both arms around her husband as she smiles for the camera. Consuelos looks just as good as his wife, wearing black pants, a black turtleneck, and a black blazer. He too is all smiles as he puts his hand around Kelly’s back in a loving manner.

Just behind the couple stands a massive Christmas tree that is beautifully decorated with bright white lights and an assortment of different ornaments. So far, the image has earned the pair a ton of attention with over 44,000 likes in addition to 600 plus comments within just an hour of the post going live. Some fans commented on the image to gush over how good looking the couple is while countless others couldn’t help but chime in on their adorable relationship.

“You two have been my fave couple through the tests of time… (just a message from someone who loves love,)” one fan wrote.

“Omg you guys are hawt!” another follower wrote.

“You guys are adorable. I can see how you can’t keep your hands off your handsome hubby.”

And this wasn’t the first festive photo from this holiday season. As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Kelly posted yet another photo of herself and her handsome hubby in front of their Christmas tree. In that particular image, Ripa closes her eyes and leans against her husband as he presses his nose into her head. Like the most recent photo, their gorgeous tree is also visible in the background of the image.

And just last month, Ripa confessed that she and her husband would be working together once again, sharing with fans that she would be taking a guest role on Conseulos’ hit show Riverdale. As the Inquisitr reported, Ripa broke the news to fans in a clever Instagram post.

“It’s a family affair……..Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale.”

The couple’s son, Michael Consuelos, has also starred in the hit CW show this season.