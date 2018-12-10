Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter, Pandora, Fires Back At Tom Sandoval’s Comments About Her Bartending Background

The daughter of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd defends herself after her credentials are called into question.

Lisa Vanderpump and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars recently butted heads over the bar list at their West Hollywood club Tom Tom, and fans of the Bravo reality show watched it play out on the show’s Season 7 premiere.

After Lisa gave her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, control over the drink menu, Tom Sandoval complained to his business partner Tom Schwartz about her lack of experience as a mixologist.

In a clip posted by Bravo, which you can also see below, Sandoval is seen complaining about Pandora after Lisa Vanderpump shut down several of his ambitious ideas for the high-end bar menu and let him know that her daughter was already working on the drink list.

“Lisa specifically asked me to please handle all the cocktails. So why is Pandora, who has never worked a bartending shift in her life, overseeing this cocktail list? I mean why do you even want to call it Tom Tom?”

Later, Sandoval complained to Schwartz, saying, “Okay, I didn’t know Pandora’s a mixologist now.”

While Pandora Vanderpump Sabo is not a regular cast member on Vanderpump Rules, fans of the long-running reality show have seen her on camera many times over the years as she worked with her restaurateur parents, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd. After seeing Tom Sandoval’s comments about her on last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Pandora took to Twitter to rattle off her resume and set the record straight regarding her credentials in the bartending biz.

“Oh, I haven’t bartended? That’s news to me. I’m also a Certified Specialist of Wine, [and] spirits [and] own a liquor company, and have created cocktails for over 15 magazines. Also, I worked alongside one of the best mixologists in the US. But keep making excuses!”

According to Bravo’s The Feast, the Tom Tom bar menu includes an eclectic list of cocktails with names like “Toulouse Your Mind” (Absinthe, fresh lemon, pineapple, and habanero crystals) and the “Madame Butterfly” (vodka, fresh lemon, butterfly pea-flower tea, and champagne). Tom Sandoval told Bustle he was able to bring in state-of-the-art machinery for the Tom Tom bar.

“I have machines that I can do my own infusions that would normally take 30 days in 30 minutes,” the former SUR bartender boasted. “I have more than one machine that I’m looking at using that freezes alcohol… to where you can take shots off of wooden spoons. This is gonna be alcohol consumption on a whole other level.”

You can see Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as they find out Pandora is in charge of curating the Tom Tom drink menu in the Vanderpump Rules clip below.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.