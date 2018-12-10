David Beador’s Girlfriend Lesley Cook Slams Shannon Beador: ‘He Doesn’t Deserve To Be Bashed On National TV’

As it turns out, David and Shannon Beador’s relationship is still very, very strained.

Fans have watched the couple’s drama air out on the current season of the hit Bravo show Real Housewives of Orange County, and even though the current season is over — and just the reunion is still airing — there is still plenty of drama to go around. Just last week, the Inquisitr shared that the subject of David Beador and his girlfriend, Lesley Cook, came up during the reunion. Shannon talked about the couple’s relationship, saying that it has been very hard on her.

“The thing that’s a hard pill to swallow is they are living together… They moved to a very affluent community in a six bedroom home. Her kids live there too,” she said.

Shannon also addressed rumors that Lesley and David were expecting a child together, after she was asked the question by Andy Cohen. The mother-of-three said that she was aware of the rumors that David and Lesley were expecting, but that she didn’t know if it was true or not. And since the rumors of pregnancy — and other things — have been running wild, Lesley couldn’t keep her mouth shut any longer.

Earlier today, Cook took to her Instagram page to share a lengthy post concerning herself, David, and their life together. To start the post, Cook says that she “hates” to have to go there, but she is.

“This man is so crazy kind and loving. He works his a** off and does everything he can to provide and take care of EVERYONE in his family. He doesn’t deserve to be bashed on national TV over and over again.”

She then went on to say that she, David, and her young children deserve “peace and happiness” in this short life. She also threw shade at Shannon, saying that though she and her ex have their differences, she couldn’t imagine going out in public and bashing him — especially since children are involved.

“Children need a mom & dad. They shouldn’t have to pick sides or be put in the middle of adult conflict,” she ended the post.

And to go along with the long post, Cook also shared an image that reads “there are two sides to every story.” So far, the post has earned her a decent amount of attention, considering the fact that she only has 1,300 followers on social media. In addition to 77 likes, the post has received 40-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post in favor of Lesley and David, while others sided with Shannon.

Fans will have to wait and see if Shannon replies to the post.