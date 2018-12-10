‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Reportedly Caught Drinking After Rehab, Photo Surfaces

Has Ryan Edwards already relapsed?

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer reportedly went out for drinks after he returned home from rehab at the end of last month.

According to a Radar Online report on December 10, the Teen Mom OG dad enjoyed a night out with his wife and their newborn son, Jagger Ryan, at Edley’s Bar-B-Que restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was photographed with what appeared to be a bottle of beer.

“He was drinking a Bud Light,” an onlooker revealed. “He totally had a beer, but I can’t confirm if he had more than one.”

Although Edwards and Standifer have been facing rumors of a potentially impending split for some time, the onlooker told Radar Online that they “seemed really happy” during their dinner date.

“The baby was really cute too,” the insider said.

While Standifer refused to say a thing about her night out with Edwards when approached about their dinner date by Radar Online, she later spoke about the outing with a fan on social media.

“[This] is the reason I don’t want him out in public,” she said.

Edwards entered into a 90-day treatment program at the end of summer and ultimately missed the birth of his second child, who arrived early last month.

Ryan Edwards’ drug struggles have been chronicled for the past couple of years on Teen Mom OG but when it came to the show’s currently airing eighth season, producers chose to leave his story off of the show.

In July, Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, spoke to E! News about MTV’s decision to not feature them on the show and suggested Edwards’ former girlfriend Maci Bookout, the mother of his 10-year-old son Bentley, had refused to film for Season 8 if he and Standifer were involved.

“The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer said. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards added. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

While Standifer also told the outlet she would not return to the show if MTV didn’t want to start the season off with her, she has since been featured in a scene with Edwards’ parents.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.