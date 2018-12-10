Miley Cyrus Sends Powerful Message With White Crop Top T-Shirt

After staying quiet on social media for quite some time, former Disney Channel star and “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer Miley Cyrus is back, and it’s almost like she’s never left. Over the course of just two weeks, the singer has been posting up a storm, sharing videos and photos promoting her latest single, which she dropped on November 29.

Earlier today, Miley indulged her combined 116.5 million followers on Instagram and Twitter with a new snapshot, but instead of focusing on her new music, the photo shared a powerful message that she has made clear she believes in.

In a post to social media on Monday, December 10, Miley shared a snapshot of her wearing a unique 1990s-inspired two-piece ensemble that includes a pair of plaid wide leg pants and a matching blazer, as well as an oversized fuzzy orange hat and platform white boots.

While the outfit was a statement in and of itself with its bold pattern, it was the T-shirt she wore underneath the blazer that proved to be the most powerful part of her look. Underneath the suit jacket, Miley donned a simple white crop top T-shirt that almost looked homemade and presented an important message close to Miley’s heart.

“Protect Kids Not Guns,” the T-shirt read in bold, black lettering, which is also what the singer captioned her Instagram post of the photo.

Her message was clearly heard, as the Instagram photo received over 300,000 likes in 30 minutes while it’s Twitter counterpart received 22,000 as well as over 4,000 re-tweets, spreading her important message.

Miley has made her stance on gun control extremely well known and even performed during the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., on March 24, taking a stage to sing her popular song “The Climb,” which was originally featured on the Hannah Montana The Movie soundtrack.

“These lyrics mean more to me now than ever,” she tweeted on the morning of her performance at the march along with a screenshot of some of her song’s lyrics.

“I won’t ever give up & neither will the millions that march with us today! #EndGunViolence.”

Never Again! Gonna post pics from DC on my tumblr ! ❤️ https://t.co/X11tlJq1RH pic.twitter.com/lM72JXqTBc — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 25, 2018

Miley traveled to the nation’s capital with her sisters Brandi and Noah as well as her mother Tish for the march organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Other famous faces in attendance included Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Halsey, and Ariana Grande.