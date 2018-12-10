Lottie Moss Puts Her Booty On Full Display As She Pulls On Her Thong Bikini On Instagram

Lottie Moss has been making the best of her Barbados vacation as she escapes the winter temperatures, collecting a few racy shots along the way as she does so. On Monday, the 20-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share a sultry photo of herself posing in skimpy white thong bikini bottoms as she continues to soak up the sun.

In the snap, Lottie appears to be embracing the Caribbean lifestyle as she posed in a bikini in front of a palm tree. The younger sister of the iconic model Kate Moss has her booty toward the camera as she is featured wearing white bikini bottoms, which she paired with a pink triangle bikini top. Lottie is pulling on the front of the bikini bottoms in a sensual way as she looks at the camera.

The model is wearing a printed headband on her hair, which she recently dyed brown and is styled in a high bun atop her head. Also visible in the photo is a tattoo she has on her hip. According to the post’s geotag, Lottie is in Saint James parish, more specifically at the Club Barbados Resort and Spa. She is posing outside of a luxurious building decorated with tropical plants and trees.

The snap, which Lottie shared with her 248,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,000 likes and a few dozen comments in about five hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comment section to share peach and fire emoji and to leave messages about her beauty and body.

“Obsessed with that placement,” a user wrote, referencing Lottie’s hip tattoo, while another added, “Fabbbb.”

As the Daily Mail reported, Lottie jetted off on the trip with her friend Emily Blackwell, 21. She and the Made In Chelsea star were photographed together as they hit the beach on Sunday, the report continued. The pair appeared to have a great time as they hung out in the water before going on a boat trip, the publication reported.

Lottie has been modeling since she was 13. She was scouted when she was a bridesmaid for her supermodel sister Kate, the Evening Standard has reported. Lottie was signed by Storm Model Management, which is the agency that also discovered Kate.

“I went into Storm to talk to them. I was so young, I didn’t really even know what was going on. I just thought, ‘This is really cool,'” she is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.“Everything just kind of happened. It is all a bit of a blur for me as I was so young.”