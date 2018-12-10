Scheana Marie Fires Back After Jax Taylor Claims She’s ‘Co-Dependent,’ Read Her Telling Twitter Post!

Scheana Marie isn't happy about Jax Taylor's interview with the 'Daily Dish' last week.

Scheana Marie is fighting back after reading a couple of comments made by Jax Taylor during his appearance on the Daily Dish’s podcast last week.

On Twitter on December 10, after an article was shared in which Taylor suggested Scheana was “co-dependent” and hopping from “relationship to relationship,” Scheana claimed she’s been single for over a year.

“Curious how I go from ‘relationship to relationship’ when I’ve been single since LAST AUGUST. You do the math,” she tweeted.

During his interview on the Daily Dish’s podcast, Taylor said Scheana was a “hopeless romantic” and encouraged her to “chill” when it came to her alleged relationship hopping. He even slammed her latest rumored flames and said she was looking for love with the “wrong guys.”

“I mean, I don’t know how many she’s going to have to run through to figure it out,” he said.

After Scheana reacted to Taylor’s statements, her co-stars flooded her with support, pointing out that Taylor wasn’t exactly a relationship master. After all, fans have watched as he’s jumped in and out of relationships and been unfaithful to the majority of the girlfriends he’s had on the show.

“I think this is just an odd statement coming from Jax…. from Stassi to Laura Leigh to Carmen to Tiffany…. I’m so glad he found Britt and is happy but those who live in glass houses just shouldn’t throw stones,” one person noted.

Another fan said, “Pot, hi, I’m kettle.”

Below is a photo of Jax Taylor and fiancee Brittany Cartwright.

Scheana Marie was seen dating Robert Parks-Valletta during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, but after filming wrapped, the couple parted ways. Since then, despite being linked to a number of people, including The Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott, Scheana has claimed to be single.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine in September, the reality star spoke of her single life and revealed what fans would be seeing of her and her rumored boyfriend, Spott, during Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules.

“You just have to watch next season. We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with,” she explained.

“I’m still single. It’s fun. It’s been a little over a year now. I’m living on the West side … All of my single girlfriends live on the West side and all of my friends in relationships live in West Hollywood, which is where Adam lives so he’s my plus one,” she explained. “I bring him along, and then it works out.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.