Woman And 300-Year-Old Pirate Ghost End Marriage

Amanda Teague has announced that her marriage to the pirate ghost is coming to an end.

Everyone knows that a marriage takes a lot of effort. Both sides need to be willing to give and take. Both parties need to be able to compromise to make things work. When half of a marriage has been dead for over 300 years, it becomes even more difficult.

Amanda Teague, a 45-year-old former Jack Sparrow impersonator, managed to marry a 300-year-old pirate ghost named Jack. However, it appears as though the unlikely union is coming to an end, as reported by the Irish Mirror.

“So I feel it’s time to let everyone know that my marriage is over,” Teague said.

It appears that she’s not quite ready to spill the beans completely, as she didn’t explain what happened between the couple.

“I will explain all in due course but for now all I want to say is be VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality, it’s not something to mess with,” she continued.

For anyone wondering how a marriage between a living human and a very much not of this world pirate came to be, basically, Teague and a medium took to international waters off Ireland to make the wedding legal.

The medium allowed Jack to actually participate in the wedding and say “I do” to make things legally binding. Or as legally binding as marriage between a ghost and human can be.

Since Jack can’t wear a ring, Teague held a candle that the ring was placed on, which symbolized the ghost’s hand.

In an interview with People, Teague said that romance between herself and Jack began in 2014 after the ghost of a Haitian man visited her while she was in bed. Later, she found out that ghost was named Jack, and that he was an 18th-century pirate. Apparently, Jack was executed for thievery.

“This was about six months of communication so I finally accepted it, obviously we had spent a lot of time together,” she told People.

Teague knew her romantic relationship with a ghost wasn’t exactly traditional, and she was actually horrified when she realized she had feelings for long-dead Jack.

“I was horrified to discover I had romantic feelings for him, having never heard of that before,” she continued in her People interview.

It’s not clear exactly how the divorce will go down. Will Jack have to pay alimony? Presumably, the couple didn’t have children together, though Teague does already have five children. Now that Jack is single, will more suiters line up for a date with the deceased pirate?

In all seriousness, one needs to question the legality of a marriage between a living person and ghost. She’s more than welcome to consider herself married (and now separated), but the legality will always have to be called into question.