Chrissy Teigen’s Dad Got Her Face Tattooed On His Arm And She Shares The Result On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen’s dad just took “proud father” status to a whole new level. On Monday, Chrissy took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her father right after he got a tattoo of her face on his left upper arm in honor of her birthday, which she celebrated on November 30.

In the photo, Ron Teigen Sr. is featured posing inside a tattoo parlor with the ink still fresh on his arm. Chrissy Sr., looking quite content with himself, is showing off the image of his beloved daughter as the photo used by the artist to reproduce the image is still attached right below the body art.

Chrissy is posing next to the tattoo artist, the legendary Mark Mahoney, who has been tattooing since the 1970s when the practice was still illegal in Boston. Since the photo offers a full body shot of the two men next to each other, it doesn’t show the tattoo up close, but it suggests that the art features a close-up shot of Chrissy’s face.

In the caption of the photo, Chrissy wrote in all caps, “My dad got a tattoo of me for my birthday,” before crediting the “incredible Mark Mahoney.”

The photo, which Chrissy shared with her 21.3 million Instagram followers, quickly amassed more than 117,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments in about 4o minutes of being posted at the time of this writing.

Instagram users were justifiably in love with the adorable photo. Some followers were even tagging their own fathers on the post to give them a little nudge.

“That’s amazing. Such a boss move,” one user wrote, while another added, “I can’t even get a phone call from mine.”

According to the Daily Mail, Ron Teigen and Chrissy are close. He lives close to his daughter and her family and is a regular guest at their Beverly Hills mansion. Ron is still married to Chrissy’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, though she is now living with her daughter and son-in-law John Legend, as per the report.

“He comes by every day and they’re married,” Chrissy added. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight-knit,” Chrissy is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Grandma Vilailuck has been a huge presence on her Chrissy’s social media, who often shares videos of her playing and cuddling with Miles and Luna or just smiling in the background of a photo or video, helping out with the kids.