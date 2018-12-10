Official Movie Trailer Released For Powerful ‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Movie

'Which of these Titans are here to protect us, and which of these Titans are here to threaten us?'

Godzilla fans rejoice! Warner Bros. has released another new trailer, providing people with an incredible sneak peak at the massive monsters set to dominate the big screen in May of 2019.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to the 2014 American franchise relaunch. Filmmaker Michael Dougherty does not disappoint with explosions, tense scenes, mountain-climbing monsters, and other wild and crazy visuals.

In this movie, the King of the Monsters is accompanied by the gargantuan Mothra, a creepily huge insectoid. The three-headed beast King Ghidorah and Pteranodon Rodan join in on the incredible destruction they wreak on the world. They are ready to square off in an impressive way, one that will likely have everyone sitting on the edge of their seats in the theater. But it’s members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch to the rescue as they attempt to save the planet from these four monsters. The giant kaiju are dubbed “Titans” for the purposes of this movie.

Almost five years have passed since 2014’s Godzilla movie — and fans cannot wait for this next one, Dougherty shared with the Verge.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting, but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind,” Dougherty said.

New trailer tomorrow. #GodzillaMovie – in theaters May 31. pic.twitter.com/uFmmo4FnMi — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) December 10, 2018

As these ancient super-species rise to battle again, the inhabitants of Earth cannot believe it. These four were thought to be myths, but quickly prove — in this movie at least — that they are not. It’s the 35th film in the Godzilla franchise, and the third film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

The film stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters is one of Yoshimitsu Banno’s last films as executive producer, as Banno passed away in May of 2017.

Vera Farmiga stars as paleo-biologist Dr. Emma Russell — and Millie Bobby Brown as her daughter, Madison, who strangely feels a connection with Mothra. Monarch ends up kidnapping Dr. Russell and Madison, presumably because the paleo-biologist has discovered how to communicate with the four giant brawlers.

In the trailer, you can hear a world leader in a meeting ask, “So you’d want to make Godzilla our pet?”

Dr. Ishiro Serizawa, played by Ken Watanabe, replies, “No. We would be his.”