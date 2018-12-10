Sarah Hyland Claps Back At Twitter Troll After Returning To Social Media

The 'Modern Family' star lashed out at an online hater that refused to back down.

Sarah Hyland is firing back at online haters who have continued to criticize her for asking for help for the family of her young cousin who died in a car accident last week. The Modern Family star was recently bashed after posting a Go Fund Me link and vowed to take a break from social media. After a one-week absence from Twitter, Hyland had some words for one particularly pesky troll who just wouldn’t back down when she returned to the social media site.

On Monday, Sarah Hyland took to Twitter to respond to a now-deleted tweet, telling her hater that she has gone too far.

“I’ve read everything you’ve said about me this week. I haven’t said anything because I don’t think you deserve that attention. But this was the last straw. You don’t know what I’ve donated nor what I’ve done for my family. You are cruel. I hope you find happiness to change that.”

The negative user appears to have deactivated her Twitter account, so it appears that Hyland finally got her to back off.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, last week, Sarah Hyland was driven from Twitter after she posted that her 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canady, was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver. After posting the tragic news on her Instagram stories, Hyland received backlash for directing fans to a Go Fund Me link to help with the family’s funeral costs and additional surgeries for her uncle, the boy’s father.

Hyland’s Modern Family co-stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould also shared the link, as did the actress’s boyfriend, Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams. But the backlash was immediate as angry social media users questioned why the wealthy actress was asking for money for her family when she is reportedly worth an estimated $9 million.

Sarah Hyland later tweeted that her critics don’t know the details before admitting the trolls had finally “broken” her and that she planned to stay offline for a while as she mourns the death of her young cousin.

Hyland’s boyfriend of one year shared a message of support for her over the weekend, reminding the Modern Family beauty that while she has had a “tough couple of weeks,” that there is light at the end of the darkness.

Wells Adams has been known to defend his girlfriend against online haters, although it looks like Sarah Hyland is doing a good job of it herself after this latest round. In October, Page Six reported that Adams clapped back at a troll that made fun of the glasses Hyland wore in a photo taken on date night. Adams also blasted body shamers who cruelly slammed a bikini selfie that Hyland posted, which showed a surgery scar on her stomach.