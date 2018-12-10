Rachel Cook Rocks Nearly-Nude Look Wearing Just A Top Coat In Sexy Photo Shoot Sneak Peek

Rachel Cook is an American model who has been generating a lot of buzz lately. In fact, the 23-year-old just shared a stunning look via her social media page, one which proves that she is definitely one of the hottest women on Instagram.

More than 2 million people have found a love for Rachel Cook and her Instagram page. Some of the photos she posts are pretty tame, but she also posts her fair share of sexy shots that generate a lot of heat amongst her millions of followers.

For example, Cook posted a photo to her Instagram page on Monday, one which shows her in Arizona — and she looks like the all-American girl next door. She is wearing black sneakers and black jeans along with a green top, and she’s seen sitting in front of a deserted garage. Even though it’s a pretty basic shot, and not a particularly seductive one, Rachel snagged more than 26,000 likes on it in just an hour.

However, Cook is known for sharing revealing pictures on her page as well — and that was definitely the case over the weekend. Rachel posted a shot showing her during a photo shoot, and this one piqued the interest of her many admirers.

The Instagram image shared on Sunday showed Rachel in the midst of a photo shoot in Mexico City. Cook was wearing heavier makeup than what many of her fans are used to seeing, and she had on dark nail polish that matched her AllSaints coat.

What made this particular photo so provocative is that the AllSaints coat is the only garment that Cook was wearing. It was seductively draped to cover half of her body — while it hung off of one shoulder to display the curves of her nude body on the other half.

Rachel is covering one exposed breast with her arm, and she is angled so that everybody can see her slim waist and long, lean figure — without exposing too much more. The shot was taken by Mexican photographer Omar Coria, and he shared some additional sexy shots via his Instagram page.

Another photo Coria shared of Cook showed her in a stunning red and black lingerie set, one that showed off a bit of cleavage and plenty of skin. In addition to other pictures of Rachel in the AllSaints coat, there was one capturing her in a different cropped jacket — and a pair of Victoria’s Secret panties. All of the picturesque scenarios showcase how gorgeous the model’s figure is.

Rachel Cook has been noticed by outlets like Maxim and Playboy Mexico, and it is easy to see why when taking a look at these recent artistic shots. The American model has a knack for generating buzz, and more than 137,000 of her Instagram followers proved that by liking this hot shot from the weekend. What comes next for this sizzling Instagram vixen? Her followers can’t wait to find out.