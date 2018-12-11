Chrissy Teigen Runs On The Beach In Her Underwear For Sexy New Photo

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a racy photo of herself while also showing off her sense of humor, which her social media followers have come to know and love.

On Monday, Dec. 10, Chrissy Teigen posted a sexy snapshot of herself to her Instagram account. In the picture, Teigen is seen wearing an all-white ensemble, which included a button up dress shirt, oversize puffy coat, and a pair of white brief underwear.

Chrissy, who shares two children with her husband, John Legend, has her brown hair styled in loose waves as his whips in the wind while she runs down the beach with the waves crashing in. Teigen has her head thrown back in the photo, her mouth open like she’s yelling or laughing hard, and her arms widespread as she trots barefoot on the sand with her eyes closed.

Just hours before, the swimsuit model posted another photo of herself from a beach shoot where she donned a blazer, oversize sun hat, and showed off her legs by going without pants. Teigen strikes a sultry pose for the picture, as she sits on a folding chair in the sand with the ocean behind her. “Here looks good,” the Lip Sync Battle emcee captioned the photograph.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about her husband, John Legend, during an interview with Elle UK. The model revealed that the couple first met on the set of John’s music video for “Stereo” in 2007, and “just clicked,” with Legend making the first move.

“Still, ‘It was never like ‘this is the man I’m going to marry. There’s also those normal stories where you date and talk and just grow together. I do remember talking to him on the phone the next day for hours, though. He was on tour. And I’d never do that now,” Chrissy said of her courtship with John.

Teigen also revealed that she and Legend are very different personality wise, with him being quiet and her being the loud, outgoing one.

“He’s quieter than me, which isn’t saying much. But he’s more thoughtful, whereas I’m spur of the moment. I can’t hide things very well. If I feel it, you’ll see it on my face, but he’s better at covering. I was never that big into music. Still to this day, I’m very Top 40. And I’m more emotion-based than him. I can see everybody’s side of an argument,” she stated.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, and fans love following the pair on Instagram as they share sweet and funny moments from their lives with their followers.