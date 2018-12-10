Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin In Throwback Bikini Photos

Kendall's celebrating 100 million Instagram followers with bikini photos.

Kendall Jenner was showing off some skin – including her seriously toned torso – in two throwback bikini photos posted to her Instagram account on December 10. The 23-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated hitting a whopping 100 million followers on the social media site by treating her fans to snaps of herself posing in a blue gingham two-piece.

“A throwback for all 100M of you!” Jenner captioned her latest uploads, after reaching the huge three-figure follower milestone this week. “LOVE YOU LOTS.”

The star, who is sister to Kylie Jenner — and a younger sibling to half-sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian — then added that she was “always thankful.”

The two throwback bikini photos shared by the reality star had her posing for the camera while sitting in a chair. She rocked a fun two-piece bikini while also wearing a white t-shirt, one which was cropped above her chest.

Jenner was also sporting some glamorous hair and makeup. Her long brunette hair was in an updo as she shared a sultry look with the camera in the first photo. Jenner looked away, and off to the side, in the second.

The snapshots were definitely familiar to fans, as Kendall was first spotted rocking the patterned bikini on her account back in June of last year.

In 2017, Teen Vogue reported that the KUWTK star first shared the bikini photo with her followers alongside three pizza slice emojis.

According to the site, the two-piece swimwear is the SWM by Lioness bikini — and is named after actor Anjelica Huston.

The original photo shared by the model featured the word “Pizza Boys” written across the white cropped top, though Kendall appeared to blur out the logo when re-uploading the swimwear picture this week.

As for how Kris Jenner’s daughter manages to get her body in such amazing shape, Kendall revealed her workout secrets with her fans via her official app earlier this year.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, the model – who was recently spotted on the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – told her fans that she likes to work out with a method created by celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, one that’s made up of 13 different exercises.

Rather than focusing on one area of her body in particular, the workout targets her core, arms, legs, and glutes. The workout includes a range of different planks and crunches, which she repeats several times to achieve her amazing toned physique.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar two years ago, Jenner also opened up about her diet.

She revealed to the outlet that for lunch she’ll have something like lean chicken and brown rice — and will snack on raw vegetables with dip, such as hummus. For dinner, she admitted that she’s actually a big fan of Italian, opting for options such as spaghetti bolognese, or even pizza.