Marvel Fans Appeal To NASA & Elon Musk To Save Tony Stark After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

Following the release of the Avengers: Endgame trailer on Friday, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been putting in requests to NASA for the federal agency to rescue Tony Stark — aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. — from his imminent death out in space.

The trailer starts with Stark stuck in space aboard the Guardians of the Galaxy spaceship. Stark is recording a message for his fiancee Pepper Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, basically telling her that he is going to die, as the oxygen on the ship will run out in the morning. Per the message, he had already run out of food and water three days prior to recording the message.

After this heart-wrenching scene, fans of the franchise have been desperately asking NASA to rescue Tony. As reported by Unilad, concerned fans tweeted at the federal agency, some even attaching images so that NASA would easily be able to identify him when they came across him — hopefully before he runs out of oxygen.

NASA responded to the request over the weekend, taking to the agency’s Twitter account to share their best advice for finding the missing Avenger, directed at Marvel Studios itself.

“Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man.”

Marvel fans weren’t exactly over the moon with NASA’s response, given the urgency of the matter. Instead, they turned to “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist” (and SpaceX and Tesla mastermind) Elon Musk with their plea, according to ComicBook.com.

A Twitter user by the name of Renata Konkoly shared a post from the 2013 film Machete Kills, in which Musk made a cameo appearance as himself. In the scene shared to the social media site, Musk can be seen shaking hands with ex-Federale agent Machete (Danny Trejo) before Machete is rocketed into space from the SpaceX launchpad. As the pair shake hands, Musk says “Good luck, Machete. Get the b**tard.”

It seemed a fitting scene for the desperate situation Tony is currently facing, floating around in space, and Musk retweeted the message as well.

Musk previously made a cameo appearance in Iron Man 2, where he seemed to be friendly with Stark. It is not clear, as of this writing, whether Musk will mount a mission to save the fictional character.