Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Run Away Together In New Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been at the center of divorce rumors, but it seems that the couple is still going strong.

On Mon. Dec. 10, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share some photos of herself with her husband Kanye West and their friends from when they attended the Versace fashion show earlier this month.

In one photo, Kim and Kanye show off their playful side in a rare photo of them flaunting their PDA via social media. In the sweet snapshot, the pair run down the hallway of what seems to be a hotel, both have smiles on their faces.

Kardashian is seen wearing a very racy dress. The mini gown shows off the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s toned legs, tiny waist, and ample cleavage. She has her long, dark hair pulled up in a half ponytail on top of her head and a pair of clear heels.

Kim holds hands with Kanye, as she leads the way while they run down the hallway. West wears a pair of dark blue pants, a gray shirt, and a long, dark blue coat with a thick chain around his neck.

In the other photos posted by Kardashian, she sticks her tongue out while looping her arm through West’s and poses with her friends behind the scenes of the fashion show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West’s former stepfather recently opened up about the rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian and claimed that the pair wouldn’t be married if his mother, Donda West, were still alive.

“If Donda was alive he wouldn’t be married to Kim Kardashian, because Donda would have exposed the incompatibility of their relationship,” Ulysses Blakeley told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

“I don’t see the Kardashians as emotionally intelligent. Clearly he’s not hanging around the south side of Chicago or with any black folk in general,” Blakeley added.

In addition, rumors are flying that Kim and Kanye have been attending couples therapy to deal with some issues that have been plaguing them, such as West’s bipolar diagnosis and his recent rants about politics and other issues.

“She is trying to figure out how to cope with his illness and the fallout, specifically about his politics. She is supportive and it’s hard for her when people have reacted so strongly,” a source told Radar Online.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! network.