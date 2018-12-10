Danielle Knudson Flaunts Her Abs & Curvy Derriere In Sexy Bathing Suit Photo Shoot Sneak Peek

Model Danielle Knudson shared some sexy shots to her Instagram page over the weekend that her fans will not want to miss. The Canadian stunner donned a one-piece bathing suit that provided an enticing look at the 29-year-old’s enviable figure — and those who follow her on social media are anxious to see more.

A recent photo on Danielle Knudson’s Instagram page shows her wearing a black bathing suit, one that has her name embroidered across the backside. The unique and stunning suit is from Alt Swim and is their Elba. 2 offering.

This sexy bathing suit features a “cheeky cut,” and is high-waisted to show off plenty of skin. It offers some unique detailing, with silver buckles and silver eyelets along the straps — over the shoulders — and it’s open along the midriff to show off the wearer’s abs.

This Alt Swim piece is a suit that looks absolutely amazing on Knudson. In the photo she shared on Instagram, Danielle is positioned to show off her curvy derriere and her long, lean body. She has one hand resting on a tree, and she’s standing on a beach near the ocean as she gazes off into the distance.

Via her Instagram Stories, Danielle showed off another view of the stunning Alt Swim bathing suit. She wiggled her booty a bit in the short video, and gave fans a glimpse of how this suit showed off her cleavage.

Other recent Instagram Stories showed Knudson playing around with bestie Melody de la Fe, doing a photo shoot in California. In addition to the personalized black bathing suit, Danielle and Melody wore matching blue and white suits with plunging, cleavage-revealing bust-lines. It looks like they were shooting new material for their joint project The Bikini Diaries.

Monday morning, Danielle posted a selfie to Instagram, showing her in a “Sun kissed” look, sans makeup. Knudson was wearing a white t-shirt and was sitting on a bed with white sheets. She was pictured in a room with matching white and beige decor. The model was hyping her New York City source for facials and treatments — and based on how gorgeous she looked — this resource works well for her.

Danielle Knudson has been constantly on the go in recent weeks, and she has shared numerous sneak peeks from some stunning photo shoots. The Canadian model looks gorgeous no matter what she is wearing or where she is, and her Instagram admirers are usually left in awe of her sensual snapshots.