‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed Reunites Billy And Victoria!

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Reed’s return to Genoa City ends up reuniting Victoria and Billy as Reed struggles with his father’s murder.

Reed (Tristan Lake Lebeau) shocks his mom with a return to Genoa City tomorrow, according to Inquisitr. Victoria actress Amelia Heinle told Soaps In Depth that upon his return, Reed holds out hope that J.T. isn’t dead because the cops have not located J.T.’s body. Unfortunately for Reed, Victoria knows that his dad is gone, and she struggles with what to tell her son.

Meanwhile, Reed confides in Billy (Jason Thompson), and Billy lets Victoria know what her son is thinking. Victoria insists that Victor (Eric Braeden) did not kill J.T., but Billy could certainly see Victor doing something like that. Plus, he has no clue that his ex-wife actually knows the truth of what happened.

Heinle said, “Victor has a bad rap, and his daughter always defends him, so that’s what Billy thinks she’s doing. But in this case, she knows for sure what happened – she just can’t say anything. She is feeling caught between a rock and hard place. On the one hand, her mom did it, and she knows that. On the other hand, her father is now being accused of doing it, and she knows he did not do it!”

Genoa City wouldn’t be the same without Victor Newman! Where do you think he could be? #YR pic.twitter.com/7Av42LjsOE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 4, 2018

Even though they’re no longer together, Billy offers his full support to Victoria. Sure, he recently attempted to get Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) back, but Phyllis shot him down and stuck with Nick (Joshua Morrow), so now he’s free to support his ex-wife fully with no jealous girlfriend interfering. Of course, the thing that kept Phyllis from taking him back could stand in the way of a reunion with Victoria, too. After all, Summer (Hunter King) is Victoria’s niece.

Even so, right now Vicky will take any support she can get. Heinle said, “As terrible a time this is for Victoria, it gives the opportunity for these two characters to interact for whatever support is needed. Usually, when the chips are down, Billy is the one who has come through for her over the years. This is one of those times. Despite how much he dislikes her father, he is there for her. And maybe that is the ultimate representation of love.”

The actress promises a lot of “will they, won’t they” push and pull between Victoria and Billy this holiday season as they join together to create a beautiful family holiday for Reed and their children. No matter what, they’ll always be a family in some fashion whether they end up reuniting or not.