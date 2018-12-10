Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Stuns In Leopard Print Bathing Suit

Candice is showing off her leopard print in Miami.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is making the most of her time in the Sunshine State in a leopard print bathing suit. The mom of two – who welcomed her second child into the world just six months ago back in June – was showing off her amazing body in her skimpy swimwear in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on December 10.

The star’s animal print one-piece featured tiny black spaghetti straps as she posed with the sea in the background of the snap, which showed her gazing off into the distance while soaking up the sun in Florida.

Swanepoel tagged her location as being at the Miami Beach Edition hotel and also told her followers in the caption that she was “Celebrating tropical life” with a smiley face and a palm tree emoji. She also tagged her own swimwear line, Tropic of the C, while at the event celebrating the range.

Candice also shared another photo from the Miami event on her official Instagram page, this time sharing a snap of herself with a friend who was rocking a light blue bikini top as they crouched together in the sand at the beach.

In the caption, the model shared a sweet poem which read, “Friendship is Magic. Just loving, inspiring and dancing with no expectations. Just giving – Alexia Panay.”

Still rocking the leopard print bathing suit, Swanepoel had a dark cover-up wrapped around her waist in the photo.

Candice has been proudly showing off her bikini body in several photos shared on her account recently as she promotes her new Tropic of the C line.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, the star recently flaunted her toned body in a dark two-piece bikini during a professional photo shoot for the brand, which she officially launched last year.

JP Yim / Getty Images

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared that she was swapping dark for light as she posed in a white bikini for another photo shoot showing off some of the line’s skimpiest pieces.

Speaking earlier this year, Swanepoel – who returned to the runway last month for the first time since giving birth to her second son to walk in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – explained that her swimwear collection is a lot like her “third baby.”

Candice told Fashionista that every bikini and bathing suit in the line have been personally chosen by her and are all things that she herself would wear.

“It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body,” she said, adding that the swimwear can be worn by a range of different body shapes and sizes because they’re designed to stretch.

Candice added, “I know there’s different bodies out there, but if the fabric is quality enough and has a good stretch, it can mold to many different shapes.”