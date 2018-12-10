Korn Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch Says ‘Just Hang On And Keep Fighting,’ About ‘Loud Krazy Love’ Documentary

The prodigal nü-metal axe-man opens up about his forthcoming documentary.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Loud Krazy Love, the documentary about Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch raising his daughter after choosing to leave the band to focus on his parental duties, is set to premiere this Friday on Showtime. Per the Inquisitr, Welch opened up about the project this weekend at the Playback Independent Music Expo (PBX) in Tampa, Florida, as part of a special panel during the music industry event. For those fortunate enough to be in attendance, Welch described the project as a “labor of love.”

“I just hope that, with the state of the way the world is now, with a lot of hurting people — we’ve lost a lot of rock stars — we just hope… Our motive is to make people see that it’s not over, you can get through your junk, man. You can get through your depression. Just hang on and keep fighting and life does get good again. We’re all in this battle together,” Welch said to introduce the film’s trailer.

After the trailer, Welch opened up about his relationship with his daughter, Jennea, and the struggles they’ve endured together as a result of his career and lifestyle.

“I love my daughter; she’s so brave for letting us share… She went to a boarding school at 14 that was therapeutic, and I had to basically take her there and drop her off without telling her first, because she threatened to run away from home if I ever did something like that, and she needed it because she was threatening suicide a lot. So I took her there and I was like, ‘We’re not just visiting, I have to leave you,’ and she just broke, man.”

Welch let on that he left the decision to film up to Jennea, telling her “Look: you can say no, no cameras, you don’t have to be involved in this. But I’m telling you, if we film it, it’s your footage, you own it. If you don’t want to use it in two or three years when this thing’s done, you can say ‘Don’t use that footage.’ And she was like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.'”

“And so, as you saw, there’s a lot of tears. She’s going through the process, and all the damage done to her with this rock & roll business, crazy tour life, and the addictions that come with most musicians in the rock world.”

Welch then swapped parenting stories with event organizer — and behind-the-scenes metal guru — Thom Hazaert, whose own daughters are coming into adolescence.

“The thing is, it’s part of the journey. Look at me, Dr. Head,” Welch joked. “It’s just part of the journey… we’re crazy rockers but we’re trying to f***ing raise kids. Who would give us this? What is God thinking?”

In addition to screening the Loud Krazy Love trailer, Welch participated in several of the PBX panels. Welch told tales from the road, and spoke alongside fellow guitarists on the “Axe Men” panel — which also featured Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Steve Lynch of Autograph, Jason Bieler of Saigon Kick, James Murphy of Obituary, Testament, and Death, Candlebox co-founder Peter Klett, and Kent Smedley. The “Win Some, Lose Some” panel also saw Welch reunited with Toby Wright, who produced the band’s third album, Follow the Leader.