Khloe Kardashian Spills Out Of Barely-There Bikini In ‘Dirty’ New Photo

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her post-baby body yet again, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s fans are loving it.

On Monday, Dec. 10, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo of herself wearing a tiny bikini and covered in dirty sand.

In the sexy snapshot, Kardashian is seen lounging on a beach while wearing a skimpy, white Fendi bikini. The black-and-white photograph shows off the new mom’s insane abs, flat tummy, toned arms and legs, and ample cleavage.

Khloe’s long, blonde hair is parted to the side and worn in loose, damp waves for the picture. She also sports a pair of oversized sunglasses and rests her arm on her curvy backside.

Kardashian tagged her friend and stylist Hrush Achemyan in the photo as well as celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who are seemingly responsible for Khloe’s sexy “dirty” look in the picture. In the caption of the snap, the reality star quote rapper Meek Mill.

Back in November, as reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe posted a similar photo of herself to social media. In that photograph, Kardashian wore a black cropped T-shirt, and a thong bikini, as her entire body was covered in black sand. She also opted for an extreme bronzed glow while striking a seductive pose on the beach.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian may be flaunting her toned body now as a way to pay tribute to it before she gets pregnant again.

Sources are claiming that Kardashian, who shares 8-month-old daughter True with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson is planning for a second baby in the near future.

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloe’s never been happier. She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

“Her relationship with Tristan is so good. They made it through some really dark times, but she’s happy that she gave him a second chance because he’s stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he’s been such a rock for Khloe. They’re really just so in love,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter. Photos and video of the NBA star kissing another woman surfaced online just hours before Kardashian gave birth.

However, the pair worked through the cheating scandal and are currently still together.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! network.