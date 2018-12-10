Jrue Holiday Is Taking Advantage Of New Orleans Pelicans Teammate Anthony Davis’ Freakish Athleticism

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has cemented his reputation as one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NBA. While the Pelicans don’t have the reputation of some of the other super teams in the league, Jrue Holiday, the “Robin” to Davis’ “Batman,” is on a mission to utilize his skill set to maximize his teammate’s unlimited potential, according to a report by Clutch Points.

Speaking to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Holiday explained how he uses his passing skills to deliver unconventional lobs to Davis as his teammate pulls off one of his regular dunks. Holiday is so used to Davis’ skill that he has taken it upon himself to deliver passes of a more difficult nature, out of a curiosity to see what type of athletic feat Davis will pull off upon receiving it.

Speaking to Bontemps, Holiday said, “Usually when I throw stuff to him or throw lobs, I try to make it as outrageous as possible to show off his athletic ability. He catches everything. I really just try to make a highlight.”

While making an effort to complicate easy dunks and layups may appear counter-productive to the success of the Pelicans — who currently sit in the eleventh spot in the Western Conference standings with a 14-14 record — anyone who watches Davis regularly, and observes his soft and hands and unbelievable skill-set, knows that Holiday would have to make a concerted effort to stunt Davis’ drive to the net.

Based on his comments, it appears that the unbelievable plays which Davis pulls off is just a standard part of a Pelicans game for the 28-year-old Holiday, with the point guard saying, “Everything he does, man, it is amazing. But at this point, it’s nothing new.”

While it’s for Davis’ Pelicans teammates to stand aside and let him do the heavy lifting, Holiday has spent his past several seasons cementing his role as the No. 2 option on the team. Since joining the Pelicans in 2013, the UCLA alum has achieved a spot on the NBA All-Defensive First Team — and has spent the current season putting up all-star caliber numbers in a Western Conference loaded with talent.

Through 28 games, Holiday has been averaging 21.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting, 1.5 3-pointers, 4.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 36.6 minutes per game. Outside of his blocks and field goal percentage, these are the best numbers in Holiday’s career as he works his way through the current season.