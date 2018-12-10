Sofia Richie Trying To ‘Deal’ With Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Family Dynamic, Per ‘People’

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship has grown very serious over the past year, but there is still one part that the model is trying to deal with, and that’s his connection and relationship with his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a Dec. 10 report by People Magazine, Sofia Richie knows that Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t like her, and that is something that she’s trying to handle in a mature way for the sake of her relationship with Scott Disick and his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Sources tell the outlet that Richie is head over heels in love with Disick and that his family life with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does complicate things. However, Sofia loves Scott’s kids and is willing to work on her issues to make sure the relationship is successful.

“There has been and will continue to be things with Scott’s family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids. [She’s] getting better at handling Scott’s family situations in a mature way,” one insider dished.

“She knows that Kourtney isn’t her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids,” the source says. “Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has allegedly been unhappy about the amount of time that Scott Disick has been spending with Kourtney Kardashian as of late, as well as the fact that Kourt continues to post photos of them on social media.

Recently, Kardashian has shared pictures of herself with Disick and their children during a family vacation to Bali as well as spending Thanksgiving Day together. However, her most recent photo, which she captioned “co-parenting,” seemed to push Richie over the edge.

In the snapshot, Kourtney is seen wearing a skimpy black dress and lounging on her bed, while Scott is seen sitting behind her with their daughter Penelope on his lap.

Sofia allegedly thought that Kourtney may be trying to push her buttons and could even be jealous of her romance with Scott.

