Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Shows Off Her Figure In Tiny Bikini From Jungle Photo Shoot On Instagram

Shanina Shaik isn’t too thrilled with the Canadian weather this time of the year. After storming the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last month, the Australian beauty recently went to Toronto for work — where temperatures have consistently been dipping below freezing.

To take her mind elsewhere, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself enjoying warmer weather. In the photo, Shaik is wearing a barely-there black bikini that accentuates the model’s toned abs and thighs — while also showcasing her small waist. Shaik is posing against a backdrop of lush tropical foliage, and stands thigh deep in crystal-clear water. The photo appears to have been taken at night, with artificial lighting giving the photo a mysterious atmosphere.

The model is standing next to a tree swing as she holds its rope. The brunette bombshell is looking fiercely into the camera — lips parted to produce a sultry, sensual look. Her dark hair is tied back, leaving her perfectly contoured face on display. She is wearing natural colored makeup, with a nude lip. She also wears some dark eyeliner and eyeshadow.

In the caption, the model wrote, “Think WARM thoughts.” The post’s geotag indicates that she is in Toronto, which explains the caption.

The post, which Shaik shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 56,500 and 330-plus comments as of the time of this writing. Followers took to the comments section to share how they feel about the photo — and to sympathize with her suffering over the freezing temperatures.

“First winter in Toronto for myself, a fellow Aussie. I’m feeling you!!!” one user wrote, paired with a cold face emoji, while another user added, “Think HOT body.”

In another recent post, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel posted that she was about to fly back to Los Angeles — while adding a geotag for the Toronto Pearson International Airport. Before heading to Canada, Shaik had attended the Art Basel event in Miami, as the Daily Mail noted. At the event, she donned a maxi dress with edgy cut-outs that showed off her toned abs, a look she paired with simple black heels.

If her Instagram posts are any indication, Shaik is a pro at posing in tropical jungle scenery. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Shaik recently posed for a series of nude shots while vacationing Ibiza, Spain. The model said that a friend of hers wanted to have an impromptu photo session in the jungle — which she initially wasn’t sure about — and Shaik loved the results.