‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Gets Sultry On Instagram, Dons Panties, Crop Top Before Teasing Nude Shots

Sara Underwood is an expert at teasing sexy content via her Instagram page and the former Playboy model was at it again over the weekend. While her latest post is a simple, yet still sexy, photo that shows her dressed for chilly weather, it’s her Insta Stories where things got wild.

In Sara Underwood’s most recent Instagram post, she is wearing a winter hat, hoodie sweatshirt, and leggings. Being fully covered up like this isn’t the former Playboy model’s usual style, but this photo was still a big hit with her followers.

Granted, the angle of Sara’s positioning gave her 9.2 million Instagram followers a glorious glimpse of her curvy derriere. More than 145,000 people showed their appreciation for this particular picture by liking the post on the first day it was up.

Via her Instagram Stories, however, Underwood got a bit more saucy. It looks like this set of short video clips was another tease put together with her boyfriend Jacob Witzling to drive fans to her Patreon site.

Sara’s strategy is to share sexy videos that ultimately have some graphics covering up just enough to keep her from being entirely nude. Then, she hints that people can see the full shots by paying for them via her Patreon site.

In this case, Sara was giving a tour of a cute cabin as she wore a beanie cap, knee-high socks, patterned bikini panties, and a white crop top. The camera followed her climbing the ladder up to the loft of the cabin, filming her from behind, and then she stripped off the crop top and bikini panties as she posed in some very seductive positions.

Underwood and her beau had a bit of fun with these videos as he suggested different scenarios or positions and she scoffed at how unnatural some of them were. Ultimately, Sara’s millions of fans likely aren’t too concerned with corny setups as they are all about the sexy shots that they could see.

Sara kept the socks and beanie on, and the graphics were carefully placed to keep things seductive yet revealing. However, those tidbits seemingly served simply to make the footage all the more alluring and it seems likely that these latest clips were successful in driving new traffic over to Underwood’s paid content avenues.

This former Playboy model is a master of showing off her stunning figure and getting her fans buzzing. Whether it’s a simple scenario setup or something more elaborate, Sara Underwood always looks gorgeous and sexy and her fans can never get enough of her.