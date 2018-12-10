‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Phyllis Keeps A Huge Secret From Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 10 bring a surprise return to Genoa City. Plus, Phyllis hides something from Nick and Jack makes a big move.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) surprises Victoria (Amelia Heinle) when he returns to Genoa City, according to She Knows Soaps. Reed is devastated that his dad, J.T., is dead. When he arrives back in town, he doesn’t realize that his grandfather, Victor (Eric Braeden), is the prime suspect in J.T.’s murder, either. It’s something that Victoria must break to him herself, but don’t expect Reed to take it well, according to Inquisitr.

Between dealing with all of Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) questions about J.T.’s murder, and then her son’s reaction to it, Victoria certainly has her hands full right now. Plus, she’s still trying to hide her part in her ex-husband’s death. This holiday season will be filled with stress for Victoria, but perhaps Billy (Jason Thompson) can help her smooth the way.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) hides something from Nick (Joshua Morrow). She already lied to him about celebrating with Billy at the Club bar instead of going back to the office. Plus, Phyllis is also keeping the fact that Billy slept with their daughter Summer (Hunter King) as revenge a secret, too.

Today on #YR, Nick finds himself in a compromising position. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BuYWyiq66e pic.twitter.com/ArUYKpFF0L — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 7, 2018

It does not seem like Nick and Phyllis can take too many more secrets and stay stable. While Billy feels their relationship is merely a public relations move, it looks like Phyllis may be more committed than it initially seemed. She turned Billy down when he confessed that he wanted to try again with her. If he’s honest, it will likely take quite a bit for him to convince Phyllis to forgive him for sleeping with Summer. That’s a tough pill to swallow and far different than sleeping with an ex in a one night stand.

For now, Nick and Phyllis seem reasonably happy, and hopefully, the secrets won’t continue piling up against them.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) makes a big move. He’s been unlucky in love lately, but all that may change if Jack’s romancing of Jabot’s new chemist Kerry (Alice Hunter) goes well. Jack seems to feel a connection with Kerry that goes beyond wanting an inside track at Jabot. It’s been a while since his marriage to Phyllis ended, and since then, he’s had a fun fling with Gloria, but nothing else in the love department. Perhaps this is the time for Jack to find true love again, and maybe Kerry is the perfect woman.