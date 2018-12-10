‘B&B’ Spoilers For Tuesday, December 11: Liam & Steffy Fight, Zoe’s Concerned About Reese

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 11, reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will fight about her mother. In the meantime, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) knows something about her father that may scare off Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) for good, per Soaps.

Steffy Forrester & Liam Spencer Fight

Now that there’s a baby in the picture, Liam does not trust Taylor around Kelly (Zoe Pennington). He has already voiced his concerns to Steffy, Hope (Annika Noelle), and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) — and only Hope agrees with her husband. Of course, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) also thinks that Kelly is not safe with Taylor, but Liam has not spoken to her about it yet.

It seems that after speaking to Hope about their blended family, Liam is convinced that he needs to speak to the mother of his child again. Although things between the co-parents have been smooth sailing thus far, the Taylor issue seems to be causing a rift between the two.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy and Liam will fight about Taylor’s presence in Kelly’s life. Steffy believes that her mother will never hurt her grandchild, while Liam thinks that Taylor could snap at any time — if Brooke or Hope are around. Steffy has already told Taylor that Brooke’s concerns about Kelly’s safety are ridiculous. Now Steffy will also have a chance to speak her mind regarding his fears.

The answer is no because Kelly is the cutest! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/UL9tB5XD2G — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 7, 2018

Zoe Buckingham Is Concerned About Reese

Zoe’s father never played a major role in her life. In fact, the reason that he moved to L.A. was to make up for lost time — and to try to reconnect with her, now that she is older.

Zoe told Taylor that her parents divorced when she was young, which could explain the obvious distance between them. She has certainly not been overwhelmed with joy at having him in her life again.

It seems as if there may be an underlying reason for Zoe’s frostiness around her father, per the Inquisitr. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will talk to Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) about Reese’s sudden interest in Taylor. She’s worried that the two of them hit it off so quickly.

????Tune in alert! ???? @WayneBrady from @letsmakeadeal will be making his #BoldandBeautiful debut as Dr. Reese Buckingham TOMORROW! Think it can’t get any better? Special guest @AngelaRummans2 from @CBSBigBrother will welcome him to Forrester. Don’t miss all of these stars on B&B! pic.twitter.com/1Xx5E9vuUv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 29, 2018

In the Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video preview, via Twitter, she reveals why. She tells her father, “You have a history of going from woman to woman.” If the OB/GYN is a womanizer, Taylor may be in for more heartache.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.