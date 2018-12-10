Nicki Minaj Confirms Relationship With Kenneth Petty

But fans are concerned because he is a convicted sex offender.

Nicki Minaj has a new romantic interest in her life, per E! Online.

Nicki Minaj celebrated her 36th birthday all weekend long, with photos of the affair showing just how hard the superstar can still party. But one picture in particular caught everyone’s attention — and a number of fans are concerned about her safety and well being.

Last month, Nicki posted photos on Instagram with her pal Kenneth Petty, which of course piqued everyone’s interest in this new man. But on her birthday weekend, Nicki seemed to let everyone in on a big secret: they’re more than just friends now. The “Barbie Dreams” star shared videos and photos from her celebratory weekend, including one shot of Kenneth and Nicki being very cuddly.

Her comment accompanying the photo, one wherein she’s draped around him, was elusive and intriguing. They’re both wearing gold shoes, and appear to be quite comfortable in each other’s arms.

“Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?…it’s no secret…that both of us…are running out of time…” she said.

The superstar appeared to have a fantastic birthday weekend in the footage made public, footage that showed her riding on the back of a jet ski and soaking up the sun’s rays. She shared a video of party attendees serenading her with the “Happy Birthday” song as she sat smiling and laughing. Then, someone presents her with a big cake full of sparkler candles.

Nicki also shared a photo of Kenneth simply staring off into the distance. Fans flocked to Kenneth’s Instagram account — where he shared the same photo of himself — as well as an image of he and Nicki embracing, positioning the latter as his account’s profile pic. Nicki downplayed the move, saying that the account was supposedly fake. Still, it left people wondering if a romance was indeed brewing.

But many of Nicki’s friends are worried about this particular relationship. Kenneth was arrested on September 16, 1994, when he was approximately 16 years old — by the New York City Police Department Sex Offender Unit. According to the state sex offender registry, per E! Online, Kenneth was convicted of first degree attempted rape, and had used a knife or cutting instrument during the attack. He was sentenced to serve between 18 months and 54 months in a state prison.

But that wasn’t his only brush with the law, and the second conviction is equally as alarming. According to In Touch Weekly, the music industry professional also was found guilty of manslaughter in 2006 — and spent seven years in prison.