‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Shares New ‘Swimsuit’ Edition Photo Shoot Teasers, Spicy Throwback

Model Kate Bock spent the past few days in Costa Rica doing a photo shoot for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and she got to wear some amazing bathing suits and bikinis during the sessions. The model’s latest Instagram Stories show that she is on her way back home now, but based on the sneak peeks she shared, her fans have a lot to look forward to in terms of this upcoming issue.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Kate Bock showcased some sizzling-hot neon pink bikinis during her fittings and initial photos. In the days since then, she got to do some surfboarding in a gorgeous fuschia-colored bathing suit and she showed off her slim figure in a saucy black bathing suit too.

Bock’s Instagram Stories tease a bit of her experience taking a surfboarding lesson and she later braved the real waves as a photographer took some shots. While Kate admitted that she wasn’t a pro yet, it looked like she had a lot of fun.

The official Sports Illustrated SwimsuitInstagram page shared some additional sneak peeks into Bock’s shoot. Even though the bathing suit Kate wore during this portion of the shoot was a long-sleeved turtleneck, it was cut high to show off her hips and slender legs, along with her slim waist.

Additional posts shared by Bock and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit social media page showed her wearing a stunning black one-piece bathing suit for some other photos. This particular suit is the Capri style by Lauren Layne Swim, the swimwear designer detailed on their page, and it’s paired with a vintage Yves Saint Laurent belt.

This is a stunning suit, especially on Bock, as it shows off a lot of skin. Kate gave a trademark sultry look as she kneeled in the ocean water and her blonde waves cascaded over one shoulder.

Via her Insta Stories, Bock also shared a throwback shot from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot last year. In this photo, she’s wearing a tiny red bikini and she noted that she’s been smiling and glowing everywhere as her dreams have been coming true for seven straight years.

This will be Kate Bock’s seventh year in a row being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and she is just as gorgeous as ever. Based on these early sneak peeks at the photo shoot in Costa Rica, the model’s fans will have a lot of great pictures to enjoy once the annual magazine is officially released.