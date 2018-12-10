Halsey Dons Dangerously Short Miniskirt In Latest Risque Instagram Post

The 'Without Me' singer turned up the heat in her newest snap shared to the social media platform.

Halsey is back on Instagram showing some skin yet again, posing in a tiny miniskirt for the latest risque photo shared to her account on the social media platform this week.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account early in the morning on Monday, December 10, the “Without Me” singer strikes a pose in the middle of a luxurious staircase wearing a dangerously short miniskirt that barely grazes her upper thigh, showing off her long, toned legs and a number of the singer’s unique tattoos as she stares at the camera. Her skirt features the classic tan and red Burberry check pattern and is part of the luxury brand’s collaboration with Vivienne Westwood that supports the nonprofit Cool Earth.

Halsey complimented the barely-there skirt with a thick, white turtleneck sweater perfect for the winter months and a wool beret with the same vintage pattern. The pop star completed her look with a pair of white stiletto booties with a gold pointed toe accent and accessorized with two gold chain necklaces that barely peaked out from underneath the chunky neck of her turtleneck top. She wore a more minimal makeup look for the photo shoot, which featured a dark eyeliner and light pink lipstick.

The 10.3 million followers of her Instagram account clearly appreciated the sexy shot of the singer showing off her long legs in the classic Burberry pattern, as they awarded her photo with over 200,000 likes in just a few short hours, as well as almost 1,000 comments relishing in the singer’s beauty.

Her outfit in the latest photo to her account is a stark contrast to the one posted just two hours earlier where Halsey sits on the ground next to an advertisement for her newest single “Without Me” bundled up in a black puffer jacket, grey sweatshirt, and a chunky knit beanie cap to combat the cold temperatures she was facing as she sat outside.

The singer has had quite a year that has included a performance at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and a surprise appearance with Lil Wayne when he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and despite there only being 21 days left of the year, she still has at least one amazing show left for her fans.

As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, it was announced this morning that Halsey will be taking the stage one last time in 2018 for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration, which also boasts a line up featuring Camila Cabello, Weezer, Shawn Mendes, and Bazzi among many others.