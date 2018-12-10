‘Veep’ Production Is In Its Final Days

The HBO comedy series is getting ready to wrap up, with the final season set to air next spring.

Veep, the HBO political comedy series created by Armando Iannucci, is in its final days of production, according to a tweet Sunday by a photographer from the set.

“20 yrs ago I shot the last episode of Seinfeld, and worked with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, one of the best comedic actresses ever,” photographer and photojournalist David Hume Kennerly tweeted over the weekend. “Flash-forward to now where I’m privileged to document the final days of [Veep.] Julia is better than ever, if that’s even possible!”

Kennerly is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer who is known for photographing war zones, as well as every president since Richard Nixon. Following the passing of President George H.W. Bush, Kennerly shared several photos he had taken of the 41st president during and after his time in office. Seinfeld went off the air in the spring of 1998.

Veep, a cynically hilarious political satire series from the creator of The Thick of It and In The Loop, stars Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, who began the series as vice president of the United States, and in later seasons has been both president and ex-president.

The series debuted on HBO in 2012, and the show has won three Emmy awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Louis-Dreyfus herself has won six Emmys for her work on the show (and two others for her previous shows, Seinfeld and The New Adventures of Old Christine.) Its final season was delayed after Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer, but upon her recovery, the show entered production this fall.

Iannucci, the co-creator, left the series two years ago, and David Mandel succeeded him as Veep‘s showrunner.

A new profile of Louis-Dreyfus, by journalist Ariel Levy, was also published on Monday in The New Yorker. In it, Louis-Dreyfus talks about her cancer fight, her history of overcoming sexism in Hollywood, and other stories from throughout her long career.

“The old cliché about laughter being the best medicine turns out to be true: when I was getting my hideous chemotherapy, I’d cram a bunch of friends and family into the tiny treatment room with me,” the actress says in the profile. “We really did have some great laughs. Of course, I was heavily medicated and slipping in and out of consciousness, so I was a pretty easy audience.”

The seven-episode final season of Veep does not have an official premiere date but is expected to begin showing on HBO sometime in the spring. Another longtime HBO series that’s wrapping up in 2019, Game of Thrones, will debut in April.