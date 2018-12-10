Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Recall How They First Met & What Made Them Best Friends

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini, who will star as on-screen best friends in the upcoming romantic comedy Second Act, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about their longtime off-screen friendship. According to Lopez, the actresses had instant chemistry when they first met years ago.

Remini recalled that they met at the premiere for a film starring Marc Anthony, whom Remini was friends with and Lopez was dating at the time. Anthony introduced the women and sparked a life-long connection.

“So we went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life,” Remini said. “And then, when I was approaching her, I was like… ‘Oh damn, there’s a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty.'”

Remini said she had just been looking for something wrong, but there was nothing. The actresses bonded right away.

“Her sense of humor, the fact that I could bust her balls and she wasn’t caught up on herself, said something to me,” Remini cited as the reason she clicked with Lopez.

Lopez agreed, saying that she and Remini work well together because of their “similar upbringings.”

Despite their longtime chemistry, Second Act will mark the pair’s very first film together. Lopez takes on the role of Maya, a 40-year-old mother who works in a grocery store but wants to do more with her life, according to Deadline. With the help of her best friend Joan (played by Remini) and her family, Maya fakes a college degree and a resume to find a big-time office job on Madison Avenue and prove that she is as capable as anyone for the work.

Second Act, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens and Milo Ventimiglia, will arrive in theaters on December 21, 2018.

Lopez chalks the fact that she and Remini have never filmed together before up to fate.

“Everything happens in its perfect divine timing. So let’s not question the universe on that,” the “El Anillo” singer explained.

Lopez also admitted, though, that she may have pushed fate a bit. She helped to develop the script with Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, her producing partners and screenwriters, and knew that Maya and Joan’s friendship was very similar to her friendship with Remini. They begged Remini to join the film.

“I knew that if we could capture our real honesty, our real love, our real humor, then that would be something really entertaining and fun for everybody to see,” Lopez explained.