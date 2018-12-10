Kim Kardashian reveals how her mother helped her quit using ecstasy and turn her life around.

A few weeks ago – during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired on November 25 – Kim Kardashian dished on her checkered-colored past. According to Kardashian, there was a time in her life where she experimented with ecstasy that, in turn, resulted in her making some very poor life decisions, including getting married and making a sex tape.

During the episode, Kardashian was speaking to Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick when she opened up about how experimenting with ecstasy never ended well for her.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kim explained referring her husband of three years, Damon Thomas, whom she married when she was just 19-years-old.

“I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape,” Kim said in reference to her infamous leaked sex tape with former boyfriend Ray J. as she continued to elaborate on the poor life choices she made while experimenting with ecstasy.

The reality TV star sat down with Busy Philipps on Sunday’s Busy Tonight to share more details regarding her wild past involving drug use and partying.

According to Kim, people close to her tend to find this detail from her history to be shocking given the fact that she doesn’t drink alcohol, smoke weed, or do any drugs.

“People that were close to me, that obviously know that life of mine, they’re like, ‘I can’t believe you said that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I mean, I never really hide anything. It’s just weird to people that I’ve done ecstasy, but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t do anything. So, it’s weird to have done that,” Kardashian explained.

Still speaking to Philipps, Kim recalled the life-changing conversation she had with her mother, Kris Jenner, that was ultimately the reason why she stopped experimenting with ecstasy and turned her life around.

“I would tell my mom everything, we always had such a close relationship. So, I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my god, mom, I did ecstasy last night.’ She was sitting on top of the washing machine, [and] she like jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage and she was like, ‘You one day, you’re not going to be able to have babies, you can’t do this, you’re going to ruin yourself!’ Like she was so upset,” she said as she reflected on the conversation she had with her mother.

Kim continued to explain that her mother Kris didn’t have a history of using drugs and became emotionally overwhelmed with the possibility of her daughter turning into a “crazy drug addict.”

“And I just was like, ‘You know what? She’s so right, I’m so over it. Like, this is so not me. And I just never did anything again,” she added.

According to Kardashian, she never touched drugs again thanks to that conversation with her mother.