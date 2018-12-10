Kris Jenner ‘Forcing’ Rob Kardashian To Do This To Avoid Financial Ruin, Per ‘Radar’

Kris Jenner is allegedly forcing Rob Kardashian back into the family business to help him avoid financial ruin, reported Radar Online.

The celebrity momager is taking the reins, per Radar, to help her son as he faces huge money issues by pushing him toward appearances on the family’s hit E! reality television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian, who hasn’t regularly appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for several years as he dealt with personal issues, is being pulled back into the family’s lucrative business so he will allegedly have enough money to pay the extraordinary amount of child support Blac Chyna is requesting from him.

The celebrity news site alleges that the former reality star is being “backed into a corner” by his mother and manager Kris Jenner to appear on the show to help raise his income.

“Rob may be left with no other choice than to be on KUWTK because, if he does not return to TV, he will not be able to survive,” a family insider reportedly told Radar.

The insider also noted that Kardashian’s sisters are “just sick of it!”

“Rob feels like this is exactly what his mother wanted and he is right. Kris refuses to pay Rob’s bills for him and it is at the point where he needs to act fast or he is going to lose his kid,” alleges Radar.

Radar previously reported that they had secured an affidavit which allegedly revealed that Kardashian was spending lavishly while claiming he had no money to give Chyna.

Rob allegedly paid “tens of thousands” on his wardrobe in 2017, more than $37,000 in “entertainment meals,” about $10,000 on security, and a whopping $121,040.40 on “personal expenses,” alleges Radar.

According to Radar that puts the reality star at roughly $297,330 in debt.

“His biggest fear is losing custody of his daughter, Dream,” the source continued of the sole Kardashian son’s money woes.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

“And no one in the family wants this for him. They are so grateful that he has her because without Dream they fear Rob would have no desire to live anymore,” said the site.

According to The Blast, Kardashian claims he can no longer afford to pay Chyna $20,000 a month in child support and is asking for a modification.

Per ET, He’s also reportedly claiming that Chyna filing a domestic violence restraining order against him last year severely affected his financial situation, noting that he hasn’t appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since due to the emotional damage of being scrutinized by the media.

Neither Kris Jenner nor Rob Kardashian has commented on his return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs on E! network.