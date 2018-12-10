Columbus Zoo Celebrates Birth Of Adorable Baby Elephant That Will Melt Your Heart

Congrats to the Columbus Zoo on the birth of a new baby Asian elephant.

There is a new addition to the Columbus Zoo and it is enough to melt even the coldest of hearts. A new baby elephant was born to Phoebe, an Asian elephant mom, on Thursday, December 6 at 3:09 a.m. This birth was a highly anticipated event for both the staff and for everyone who loves these animals. After the little one had its first examination by the care team, it was determined that the baby is a girl.

The announcement was made on the Columbus Zoo’s website and also all over their social media accounts. Phoebe was artificially inseminated as an attempt to mate with a male elephant named Hank was said to be unsuccessful. Hank and another male’s sperm was used, so it is not certain at this point exactly which one is the father of the newborn. The parentage will be determined at a later date.

It has been 10 years since an elephant has been born at the Ohio zoo, and also the first one by artificial insemination. It’s an exciting time amidst some tragic circumstances surrounding the death of a mother Masai giraffe named Cami and her newborn calf. The baby did not make it due to serious congenital defects after it was taken by cesarean. Cami survived the rare surgery but died four days later, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The loss of these two has been felt by the entire team at the Columbus Zoo.

BIG delivery! Phoebe gave birth to her calf early this morning at 3:09 a.m. The newborn’s sex has yet to be determined, as the animal care team is giving time for mom and baby to bond. ???????? 1/6 pic.twitter.com/J3n7aoDStB — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) December 6, 2018

However, the future looks bright as the small newborn elephant is thriving with her mom. An adorable video was shared by the zoo on Instagram that is sure to give you all the feels. Phoebe looks like she is celebrating the birth of her little one as well. She is seen spraying sawdust around with her trunk covering her daughter with it. The baby, who weighed in at 245 lbs. at her first exam, is learning to use her trunk to imitate her mom and also to nurse. After such an exhausting day, she is seen sacked out in the sawdust taking a much-needed nap.

The baby girl doesn’t yet have a name, but the zoo will be letting the public help out with that. They will later announce how you can help name her. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of the latest happenings in videos and photos with Phoebe and her little girl on the Columbus Zoo’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.