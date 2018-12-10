Ireland Baldwin Dons Tiny Dress, Jokes That It Barely Covers Her ‘Lady Parts’ On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the reality of being a tall woman. The 23-year-old model shared a photo of herself in a tiny, skintight dress on the social media platform joking that mini dresses barely cover her “lady parts.”

In the snap, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger is posing in a navy blue dress that features a plunging neckline and slit deep thigh that reaches all the way up to her hip, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed, as the Daily Mail noted. The model and actress is standing in what appears to be a bathroom in front of a mirror as she holds her phone up for the selfie.

The dress leaves Baldwin’s leg on display, showing off her muscular, toned thighs. Baldwin is wearing her blonde hair loose in a relaxed side swept hairstyle. The model also appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, which suggests that she may have been trying on different clothes.

Baldwin is making a thumbs-up sign with her hand for the photo to suggest how she feels about the dress being too short on her.

“When you’re over 6’0 and every tight dress is really just a long sleeve shirt that covers your lady parts,” the Grudge Match actress wrote in the caption underneath the snap.

The photo, which she shared with her 484,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,000 likes and more than 270 comments since she posted it on Sunday night at the time of this writing. Users took to the comment section to laugh at her joke and also to say that they wish they could complain about being too tall.

“Count your blessings. At least you are not 5 foot 1 with T-Rex arms who can’t get her clothes out of the washer,” one Instagram user joked, while another added, “lol girl i totally get this but I swear I am only 5’5” and because I have a curvy booty this happens to all short and tight dresses for me. worst thing ever.”

This isn’t the first time Baldwin takes to her social media to joke about her height. As the Inquisitr previously noted, the model shared a photo last month featuring her in a white shirt and a black thong bottom that was halfway visible while joking that she’ll never look cute and petite in men’s T-shirts because they’ll always look like a normal size on her.