Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of ‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard On Instagram

The star made a splash on Instagram way before she signed on to play warrior queen Mera in the superhero flick.

Amber Heard is a queen both on and off screen. The 32-year-old actress, who plays Mera, Queen of Atlantis, in DC Comic’s upcoming Aquaman movie, is set to make a splash in the solo superhero flick. But she was doing that on social media well before she signed on to the action film.

Heard told Entertainment Weekly that it was a no-brainer for her to sign on as Mera, saying she was instantly struck by the fact that “Mera has her own name” instead of just being known as ‘Aquawoman.'”

“That resonated with me as somebody who’s always been allergic to being the damsel, the two-dimensional archetype of what women are often limited to in this industry — especially in the superhero world. So when I spoke to [Justice League director Zack Snyder] he got me at ‘warrior queen.’ He said, ‘You get a sword and a crown’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, you know how to play to your audience.'”

But Heard, who spent months on wires pretending to be underwater as part of the filming, admitted it was physically challenging to portray the wife of Aquaman.

“It seems very unnatural at first,” Heard told EW. “It’s like trying to pretend you’re under the ocean in an epic battle to save the world while attached to wires, sopping wet after being hosed down on a cold soundstage for 16 hours a day while holding a plank. It was a fantastic core workout.”

Never one to boast about her body, Heard even joked to Glamour UK that her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa “probably” has her beat when it comes to cleavage goals. But even before that intense Aquaman training, Amber Heard has always been body goals, as can be seen by some of the photos from her amazing Instagram feed below.

Last year, a bleach blonde Amber Heard hit the beach in a black bikini. It wouldn’t be long before she’d go red to play Mera.

Heard later skipped the bikini top as she posed in a pool in Bali. Luckily, she remembered her hat.

After heading to the Gold Coast to film Aquaman last year, Heard hit the beach in a white bikini and killer boots. The actress stayed in Australia for several months to shoot the film.

Posing in a crop top and shorts, Heard showed off her upper thigh body art. The actress also has a Spanish quote tattooed on her side in red ink.

She didn’t get to ride shotgun, but Amber Heard still stunned in this photo posted in March. The gorgeous star looks wistfully out the window as she rides in the back seat of a car.

In April, Heard posted a selfie that shows her in her Mera suit. Suffice it to say she was “Aquafied.”

A trip to Maui for the Maui Film Festival had Heard tagging this pic “m-wowie.” In other words, even she knew she looked hot!

In June, Amber Heard went on a treasure hunt during a beachy vacation. But she gave fans the best souvenir with this cheeky bathing suit pic.

All of that swimming clearly played off. Check out those gams as Heard shows off her snazzy boots.

Standing by her man. Amber Heard leaves little to the imagination as she poses in front of an Aquaman poster.

You can see Amber Heard as Mera when Aquaman hits theaters December 21.