‘Crying Nazi’ Chris Cantwell Threatens ‘Complete And Total Destruction’ After James Fields Jr. Conviction

Chris Cantwell gained notoriety in August 2017 when he was photographed at the Charlottesville, Virginia, riots after having been hit in the eyes with teargas, an image which — along with a video taken as he had learned there was a warrant out for his arrest — earned him the nickname the “Crying Nazi.” Now he is in the media yet again, after hearing about the conviction of fellow neo-Nazi James Fields Jr.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Fields is the man who drove his car into the protesting crowds in Charlottesville, injuring 35 people and killing one woman, Heather Heyer. On Friday, Fields learned of his verdict for the crime, in which he was convicted of murder.

The news of the verdict has angered Cantwell, who swore “complete and total destruction” by “an army of fanatics” ready to die for their cause. He shared these threats on the social media platform Gab, aimed at “Charlottesville and the broad Left,” adding that there are “more than enough people to put in the massive amounts of unpleasant work.”

The next “Dylann Roof, the next Robert Bowers, he’s not going to go out blasting and be out of the fight,” Cantwell wrote. It’s not the first time he has made violent threats against people who do not support his “cause.”

'Crying Nazi' Chris Cantwell threatens to 'take the law into his own hands' like the Pittsburgh shooterhttps://t.co/Zgub7rHseB — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 29, 2018

Back in August 2017, Washington Post described Cantwell as the “the thick-armed embodiment of white nationalism to tens of millions of people — the star of VICE News and HBO’s documentary about [the] rallies, which has been seen more than 30 million times.” He also commented on Fields’ actions at the time, arguing that the violence had been justified because those who were hurt were nothing but “stupid animals.”

Unfortunately, his humiliating nickname has somewhat dampened this most recent concerning threat. Shortly after the Charlottesville riots, Cantwell learned that there was a warrant out for his arrest, after he had made use of illegal gas and caused others injury by caustic agent or explosive.

A video filmed in his hotel room undermined any semblance of Cantwell’s formerly stoic, martial exterior.

“I’ve been told there’s a warrant out for my arrest,” Cantwell pleads to the camera, sniffing with a tremulous voice. “I don’t know what to do!”

Not long after that, someone dug up his OkCupid profile and shared it online. While his profile described him as someone “interested in marriage and children,” OkCupid banned Cantwell from their site just 10 minutes after they learned that he was using it.

Cantwell ultimately entered a plea deal on those charges, and was released on time served after spending 107 days in prison. He was also ordered not to return to Virginia for five years.