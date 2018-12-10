Cardi B Opens Up About Her Stripper Past And Her Feud With Nicki Minaj In New Interview

'I gained a passion and love to perform. It made me feel pretty.'

Before she became a Grammy-nominated artist, Cardi B was an exotic dancer called Camilla. The rapper has previously acknowledged that she became a dancer to escape a violent relationship and to save herself from poverty, according to Bossip. The 26-year-old Bronx native revealed all about working as a stripper at gentleman’s club Satin Dolls with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Maurice DuBois.

“I’m glad for this chapter in my life. A lot of people always want to make fun of me. I don’t ever regret it. I learned a lot. I feel like it matured me.”

The “Bodak Yellow” artist candidly added, “A lot of women here, they taught me to be more powerful. I did gain a passion and love to performing. It made me feel pretty.”

During the interview the mom of one also spoke about her infamous feud with Nicki Minaj. In September, the former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star was the center of a viral altercation with Minaj during New York Fashion Week.

“It’s unnecessary [to be involved in that kind of stuff],” Cardi told Maurice. “But am I ever embarrassed about anything that I do? No.”

Cardi then admitted that she didn’t enjoy the negative publicity she received as a result.

“You know a lot of people like to say, any publicity is good publicity, to me it’s not because that takes away from people paying attention to your craft. It makes people not even care about your craft, they just wanna see drama.”

She shared that the price of fame has its downsides, with the “Be Careful” rapper sharing that as her star begins to rise, more and more people want to see her fail.

“When I was like a nothing, everybody was rooting. And now that I’m finally here, people have a problem for it. I work so hard, why do people feel like I don’t deserve it? I get up every single time, hunny. Even before this fame stuff—I always get up. All the time. I show people that over and over again.”

Meanwhile, Cardi hit the headlines last week after posting a video on Instagram declaring that she and husband Offset were divorcing. She was soon hit with allegations that she made it up for publicity purposes, which she strenuously denies. Leaked screenshots also emerged in which Offset appears to be arranging a threesome between himself and Instagram stars Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll. However, Cuban has maintained to TMZ that Summer Bunni is simply bringing her name into the situation because she’s a “clout chaser.”

Summer Bunni has since apologized to Cardi, per a story from XXL, explaining in a tearful video that she claimed she didn’t know “how serious [the] marriage was.” On Friday, during a performance at Jingle Ball in New York City, Cardi changed the lyrics to her song “Motorsport.”

She rapped to the crowd, “I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce!”

The track’s original lyrics are “I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day. Man, we should sell that p**n.”