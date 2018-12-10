Miley Cyrus Admits She Has ‘Bullied’ Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Miley Cyrus admitted that she has “bullied” model Hailey Baldwin Bieber after appearing in a new Carpool Karaoke episode alongside Justin Bieber’s new bride and model pal Kendall Jenner, star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Us Weekly reported that Cyrus admitted her misdeeds that occurred when the two women were younger.

“I would be evil to her,” Cyrus said of her longtime relationship with Baldwin and her sister, Alaia Baldwin.

“She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil.”

“My older sister and she used to gang up on me,” agreed Hailey.

Cyrus defended her actions towards Baldwin, even making a joke that she prepared the model for her now everyday life in the spotlight.

“I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger,” she dished. “Now you can always take like … the trolls and s**. ‘Cause I was such a troll.”

Baldwin seemingly agreed. “Miley was the biggest troll to me,” she said. “She prepared me for this industry!”

Baldwin and Jenner were shocked during the Friday, December 7, episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series when the two were listening to Cyrus’ pop hit “Party in the U.S.A” and the songstress entered their vehicle, singing along with them.

During the episode, Baldwin and Jenner also took a lie detector test.

Baldwin’s first question was if she had ever snooped on their significant others’ cellphone. “Yes, I have,” Baldwin responded, which turned out to be true.

Baldwin married singer and songwriter Justin Bieber in a civil ceremony in September of this year.

Cyrus’ admission of her childhood misdeeds aired one day before Baldwin posted the following on her Instagram story.

“It’s hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive,” she noted

“I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with… we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging. I won’t let people make me feel like I’m doing something wrong by enjoying my life and being happy,” the model concluded.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is available on Apple Music.