‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Goes Nearly Naked In Sneak Peek Of Her Racy Calendar On Instagram

Khloe Terae recently finished shooting her new racy calendar, and she wants her Instagram fans to take a look at what’s to come. The Playboy model recently took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snaps from her recent photo shoot, including one in which she is featured wearing a one-piece swimsuit that barely cover her assets.

In the photo in question, the Canadian model is rocking a black one piece that features two straps over her breasts in place of a regular swimsuit top. The straps run down to the area below her bellybutton as she holds the strap forward in a way that exposes even more skin.

The 25-year-old shared two photos of the same shot. In the first, she is posing sideways kneeling down on a large floor pillow in a pose that largely hides the barely-there swimsuit, giving off the impression that she is completely naked. In the second photo, she is still holding the same pose, but the camera catches a more frontal shot of her, giving a better view of what the one piece looks like.

In both snaps, she is posing in front of several plants, and she paired her swimsuit with a sailor-type hat also in black.

In the caption, she joked about the style of her swimsuit by stating, “It’s called fashion hunnie,” a message she paired with a crying laughing emoji and a black heart. She goes on to explain that she just finished shooting her 2019 calendar, and takes the opportunity to thank those involved for putting it together so last minute since her original plan fell through. However, she advises her fans not to worry because this calendar will be her sexiest yet.

The post, which she shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, was indeed well received. With nearly 80,000 million likes and 500 comments, it is one of her most successful posts as of late. Instagram users took to the comment section to share how they feel about the photos and to ask questions about how they can get their hands on a copy of her upcoming calendar.

“My oh my you’re just astonishing,” one user wrote, while another added, “Wow babe! You are flawless.”

As Maxim pointed out, Terae first broke onto the scene in 2012 after she was featured in Playboy. Since then, she has starred in campaigns for Australian swimwear brands Veve, Montce, and Ravish Sands and went on to grace the cover of Maxim South Africa earlier this year.