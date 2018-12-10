Jason Momoa Says He Was The Biggest Drama Queen On The ‘Aquaman’ Set

The actor admits he was ‘constantly crying’ on the set of the DC Comics superhero film.

Jason Momoa is set to make a splash as Aquaman, but the 39-year-old actor had to wade through some of his own tears in order to portray the DC Comics superhero. In an interview with the UK’s The Mirror, Jason Momoa admitted that his big heart got the best of him while he was shooting the solo superhero flick.

“I’m the biggest drama queen on the set,” Momoa said. “I was constantly crying.”

In addition to Jason Momoa, Aquaman stars Amber Heard, William Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

The beefed-up Aquaman star explained that his upbringing by his single mother played a role in how in tune he is with his emotions and that his looks can be deceiving.

“I’m not going to normally get hired to play those emotional things – and I’m capable of it. I’m just trapped in a big, dumb body.”

Jason Momoa has also hinted that the upcoming DC comics film will show sides of the Aquaman character that fans have yet to see. Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, appeared in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and last year’s Justice League, but his vulnerable side got lost in the shuffle due to the previous films’ supersized casts.

Jason Momoa is the son of Coni, a photographer, and Joseph, a painter. Momoa was born in Hawaii but raised in Iowa by his single mom. The actor has long touted his mom’s profound influence on the man he has become.

In the Carhartt short film, Canvas of My Life, Momoa said, “I was raised by a strong single mother. My mom’s an artist in every way. She’s a painter, a photographer. She’s a wanderer, always searching, always seeing. I guess you could say my mom gave me her eyes.”

Momoa, who married longtime love Lisa Bonet in 2017, is most definitely a mama’s boy. His Instagram page is filled with pictures of his mom. Momoa even posted a snap taken on the Aquaman set with his real-life mom, Coni, and movie mom, Queen Atlanna, played by Nicole Kidman.

The hunky actor also paid tribute to his mom in a sweet Instagram birthday message. According to Esme, Jason Momoa described his mom Coni as a “strong Aries woman” who “raised a crazy lil Leo.”

“Lots a fire in this woman,” Jason Momoa wrote of his mom. “God bless all the single mothers. You are truly superheroes.”

Jason Momoa’s new movie, Aquaman, hits theaters on December 21, 2018.