‘DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Cuddles With Bobby Bones, Confirming This About Their Relationship

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess was captured cuddling with former celebrity partner and mirrorball winner Bobby Bones in a sweet Instagram photo.

The two are pictured seated together on a sofa, with Burgess resting her head on Bones’ shoulder while his arm is around her. The couple seems elated to be together in the telling pic.

The caption of the photo, penned by Burgess, reads, “Forever connected. Missed your face Mr. Bobby Bones. My champ.”

Fans were quick to note in the photo’s comment section about the special bond the two share.

But it was a comment by Bones himself that shut down fans to Burgess’ sweet pic.

“Does this mean we’re dating?” asked the radio personality.

Fans went wild for Bones’ admission, which could very well be an admission to what viewers of Dancing with the Stars have suspected throughout Season 27; the two were a couple.

“Shut it down before the crazy comments start. So happy you two amazing people will be friends for life,” said one Instagram user.

“Uggh please just do it!” remarked another Dancing with the Stars viewer on the social media site. “You have an amazing friendship foundation already.”

“I am so proud of your partnership,” applauded another fan of the couple.

The irreverent country-radio host with the infectious smile and shaky dance skills was sure he was going to lose to a field of much more polished ballroom performers.

“It actually wasn’t bad for me. It wasn’t like I was going, ‘Oh my Gosh, oh my Gosh,'” Bones said in an interview regarding the couple’s shocking Season 27 mirrorball win to USA Today. “Because I just didn’t think I was going to win.”

Series host Tom Bergeron shocked fans with the announcement that Bones and pro-partner Sharna Burgess had won the competition’s mirrorball trophy, beating fellow celebrity competitors Alexis Ren (with pro Alan Bersten), Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch (with pro Keo Motsepe) and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim (with pro Witney Carson).

Burgess, who has never formally commented on a personal, romantic relationship between herself and Bones, did comment on another couple’s on-and-off camera relationship to Us Weekly.

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren, who admitted they had deep feelings for one another during the competition, had, according to Burgess, too much pressure on them from the public to allow their relationship to flow naturally off camera.

“I think it put the spotlight on them just a little bit too much and maybe put a little bit too much pressure on them,” said Burgess to Us Weekly.

Burgess, who spent the season getting closer to Bones on both a professional and personal level prior to their win, has been in the spotlight for her sweet relationships with her celebrity partners before.

In Season 24, fans were very interested in Burgess’ “obvious chemistry” with her dance partner, bull rider Bonner Bolton.

Said Burgess at the time to Us, “I am a professional! No, no, we have a great chemistry and we have a lot of fun but first and foremost we’re just trying to do a great job in this competition.

“Yeah, everyone wants me to marry my partners,” she joked to Us.